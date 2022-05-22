The horrible Sonic from the first trailer of the film returns to the cinema, but this time the fans have celebrated

Contains SPOILERS: Under the nickname ‘Ugly Sonic’, he has been one of the star cameos of the Disney + premieres.

The new film series Sonic has become a success, with numbers that already place Sonic 2: The Movie as the highest-grossing video game adaptation in history in the United States. But the road has not been easy and we all remember the infamous design we received from Paramount Pictures in the first look at the original installment.

Fortunately, the blue hedgehog received a complete redesign by Tyson Hesse, the animator of Sonic Mania Adventures that delighted fans, but the horrible original design became part of Internet memes. But “Sonic feo” has not been without his appearance in the cinema and has finally arrived as cameo in one of the latest Disney+ releases.

Disney+’s Chip and Chop: Guardians of the Rescue movie has become a full-fledged homage to animation, with countless cameos from beloved characters, including being directly introduced as “Ugly Sonic” at a fan convention. In an interview with Polygon, director Akiva Schaffer confessed that this appearance was one of the movie highlights for him.

Schaffer explained that he thought very important to get a lot of third party animation charactersso that the film felt like “a kind of animation celebration“and not just a celebration of Disney animation. This gave them a lot of headaches and they had to try several options before getting the licenses. Schaffer acknowledged that I had to thank the Disney lawyers for having worked with him, who, as he has confessed, remained very optimistic and knew how to see the value of having these characters: “they had to work really hard”.

