The horror adventure Insomnis presents its edition in physical format for PS5

Meridiem Games designs and manufactures the Enhanced Edition of the Patch Games video game.

Following its launch in digital stores last fall, loyal fans of the physical format will be able to add boxed Insomnis to their shelves. They will do it thanks to the work of Afternoon Gameswhich designs and manufactures this special edition for PlayStation 5 of the horror adventure from the Barcelona team of Patch Games.

This Enhanced Edition of Insomnis will only be available for Sony’s next-generation console, and includes among its incentives, in addition to a copy of the video game, a special sleeve, a concept art book in which to discover the process of conception and creation of the game and a set of cards of a memory game. The image attached below offers a better look at the contents.

Insomnis takes us to the story of Joe Castevet, who has just inherited an old mansion on the outskirts of the country. “What Joe did not imagine is that this legacy was actually a curse… Discover the dark secrets that await in the Castevet home and fight against your own destiny in a story full of intrigue and terror!”, describe its authors about what to expect from this horror title.

The adventure came digitally to PC a few months ago, where it managed to garner very positive reviews among the Steam user community. As for Meridiem Games, the publisher has just released Disco Elysium – The Final Cut in physical format for Switch.

