The horror movies on Netflix to start the month of Halloween

The top movies to start the month of Halloween. (Netflix)

If you are one of those who loves to suffer watching horror movies, more than anything now in October (the month of Halloween), then we present to you a large list of various scary productions related to the date to see on the platform Netflix. Get organized with them and marathon it was said!

El Halloween de Hubie

Horror comedy that tells that, despite his devotion to the town of Salem, Hubie Dubois recognizes that Halloween night is not exactly the most attractive for young people for a few years. This time, however, something different is about to happen, and only he can save this magical night. Starring Adam Sandler, this movie ranks #96 in the ranking of best movies and series about Halloween in FilmAffinity.

Hubie Dubois is the laughing stock of young and old. But this year, Halloween night will be scarier than ever.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

“Melody, her teenage sister Lila, and their friends Dante and Ruth travel to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to set up an idealistic business. But their dream turns into a nightmare when they inadvertently disturb Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose bloody legacy continues to haunt the locals, including Sally Hardesty, the sole survivor of his 1973 massacre, determined to take revenge. to death”, notes its synopsis.

Horror movie directed by David Blue Garcia.

Texas Massacre: Cursed Heritage

It tells that the town of Newt (Texas) the chainsaw maniac, also known as “Leather Face”, took revenge on the Sawyer family for having covered up the murders committed by Jeb Sawyer. When the townspeople burned down his farm, it was assumed that the entire family was dead, but the Sawyer baby survived. Gavin and Arlene, two of the village vigilantes, secretly took her away and raised her as their daughter named Heather. At twenty, when she found out that she had been adopted, she began a new and chilling story. Sequel to The Texas Chain Massacre of Tobe Hooper (1974). Alexandra Daddario stars in this feature film.

Horror film and sequel, directed by John Luessenhop.

the street of terror Part 1, Part 2, Part 3

Terror Street – Part 1 tells that in 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the events that have terrorized their city for generations could be connected. In addition, it may now be their turn to star in the nightmare. First part of the trilogy based on the famous horror novels of R. L. Stine.

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover that the events that have terrorized their city for generations may be connected…and that they may be the next victims.

the street of terror -Part 2, recounts that in 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided into campers who came from the downtrodden town of Shadyside and councilors who came from the affluent town of Sunnyvale. When the horrors of the past of both towns gather strength, these two groups must unite to solve a terrifying mystery. also available The street of terror-Part 3: 1666.

Emily Rudd in "Terror Street (Part 2): 1978".

young witches

Fantasy drama and horror story centered on a young woman named Sara, who has just arrived in Los Angeles and, although at first she feels isolated among her new high school classmates, she soon strikes up a friendship with three girls with whom she not only shares the passion by the occult sciences, but also special powers. A story that will make your hair stand on end.

Protagonizada por Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Rachel True.

Others:

Monster House: the house of scares

DJ Walters is a twelve-year-old boy who has gotten it into his head that something strange is going on in old man Nebbercracker's house across the street. And actually he's scarier than he thinks.

The babysitter

Young Cole stays up late… with only his pretty babysitter for company. But everything turns dark about her.

is there someone in your house

A graduating class of Osborne High School watch as a mysterious masked killer begins to expose each of their darkest secrets.

No One Gets Out Alive, Night of Atonement, Cult of Chucky, Chucky 2, Chucky 3, Son of Chucky and much more awaits you.

