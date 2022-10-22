The horror reality series on Netflix that seeks to prove the famous Warren theory

“28 Paranormal Days” premiered on October 21 in streaming. (Netflix)

In their work as investigators of paranormal events, Ed y Lorraine Warren They claimed that 28 days were needed to determine the presence of a phenomenon beyond our explanation. This theory is the starting point of 28 paranormal days (28 Days Haunted), the horror reality show by Joe Berlinger that is on the hunt for supernatural events and can already be seen in the catalog of Netflix.

“Three teams spend 28 days each in some of the most haunted places in the US for a normal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren,” says the official synopsis of the title divided into six episodes. On this journey, everyone involved will experience the energies of famous places up close with the help of great equipment and technological tools.

Those involved seek to find evidence of paranormal events based on the Warren theory. (Netflix)

Can we really see the supernatural? The people summoned in this terrifying mission will have to answer this question, an arduous task that has never been resolved under a scientific method. The myth about ghosts is based on testimonies, very badly taken photographs or audiovisual material that usually fails at the most precise moment; that is, a total sum of elements that could indicate that they are, in fact, a human invention.

28 paranormal days It starts with the first day in which the participants are ready to capture some supernatural event on screen and, as we mentioned above, they are accompanied by devices designed to record details in the dark or to measure data. Although there is a greater chance of failure, they welcome this tour of the haunted buildings in the cities of Denver, Preston and Madison.

The reality show “28 paranormal days” presents terrifying situations and others where skepticism wins. (Netflix)

The original title of Netflix it involves paranormal experts, demonologists, mediums, techies and other stakeholders who will be vital in diving into some haunted houses. The group will be led by Tony Spara and Aaron Sagers, who will have an observation point and are sure that they could discover something very surprising or that absolutely nothing can happen.

investigations of loose Warren They are considered controversial until today for not carrying one hundred percent truthful evidence, however, their work was made into a film with the saga The spell and it worked brilliantly in fiction due to its high doses of terror mixed with suspense and mystery. In real life, the picture is very different, but 28 paranormal days seeks to create a similar atmosphere within real locations – and some little-known ones – that have been described as haunted.

Ed and Lorraine Warren, the famous investigators of paranormal events in the United States. (Getty Images/Bettman)

Although the objective is clear and delimited, each step towards finding the long-awaited capture of a paranormal event leads them multiple times to empty walls or rooms in complete silence. Between these moments, skepticism grows in some of the “ghostbusters” present and, suddenly, a signal occurs (a strange noise or shadow) to continue with the investigation.

All episodes of the series reality are available in Netflix since last October 21.

