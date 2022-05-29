The horror universe of The Callisto Protocol, from the creator of Dead Space, moves away from PUBG

Glen Schofield has rectified with his new game and it will no longer be set in the battle royale universe.

Many horror fans are eagerly awaiting The Callisto Protocol, the new project from Striking Distance Studios led by Glen Schofield, internationally known for being the creator of the Dead Space saga. Aside from the trailer you have above, we’ve only had a few brushes on it so far.

However, this week some news has been brought forward, and Schofield himself through his official profile on Twitter he wanted to rectify something that the community had already accepted. Finally, The Callisto Protocol will not be set in the PUBG universedespite having started with that idea.

The studio works with the publisher of the battle royale that exploded in popularity a few years ago, and the project started from the same setting, but those responsible they have decided that it has its own history and world. “The Callisto Protocol has its own story and world. It no longer takes place in the PUBG universe,” writes Schofield.

We realized that it did not fit quite rightGlen Schofield“It was originally part of the PUBG timeline, but has grown into its own universe. PUBG is amazing, and we still have surprises for the fansbut The Callisto Protocol is based on its own world, story and universe,” he explains. At Game Informer, Schofield has expanded on the statements, making it clear that the idea sounded great to them at first, but then they realized that didn’t quite fit with what they were looking for.

If you want to know more about Schofield’s new work, in the latest issue of the aforementioned magazine they reveal a multitude of details and images that we have compiled at 3DJuegos, with news before his release arrives. release sometime in 2022 para PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.

