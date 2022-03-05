The House of the Dead remake confirms its release date on Nintendo Switch

The SEGA classic of the nineties comes to the Nintendo console with renewed graphics and systems.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 4, 2022, 12:14 17 comments

More and more classic games are coming to Nintendo Switch, and with The House of the Dead: Remake we have the opportunity to rediscover this SEGA classic on the hybrid console. The legendary shooting game of the nineties returns with a facelift, and its managers have announced the launch date with the video that you can see on these lines.

Can be booked from March 31Published by Forever Entertainment and developed by MegaPixel Studio, The House of the Dead remake will be released on Switch next April 7. The game can be purchased in digital format through the eShop, and reservations will be available for those who wish from March 31.

It is a remastered version of the title that was a success in arcades. We will face multitudes of hordes of zombies advancing on rails with improved graphics and systems in a version that maintains the original essence of the classic but is adapted thanks to modern controls.

We will be able to unlock multiple endings, access a photo mode, achievements and a gallery of enemies and bosses. Additionally, The House of the Dead: Remake features cooperative multiplayer local for two players, something that we already knew as a result of the publication of the trailer that confirmed, almost a year ago, the arrival of the game on Switch.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: The House of the Dead: Remake, SEGA, Nintendo Switch y eShop.