The House Of The Dragon: 4 Things We Hope HBO’s New Show Does Better Than Game Of Thrones

It has been a wild 12 months for followers hoping for a Game of Thrones spinoff. HBO ended up axing the primary one delivered to the pilot phases. Followers will recall that Naomi Watts was set to star within the potential sequence. Whereas that information was disappointing, there was an enormous silver lining. HBO introduced the House of the Dragon spinoff with one huge bonus.
The Targaryen-centric spinoff has been ordered to sequence. CinemaBlend’s Gina Carbone properly urged HBO to take its time crafting the already much-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel. Sure, a prequel. Spinoff sequence that takes place after the occasions of the long-lasting present are usually not presently a factor. Sure, I’m annoyed too.
For its half, HBO desires to concentrate on the previous on the subject of the sprawling mythos of George R.R. Martin’s epic story. Thus, the Game of Thrones franchise will as soon as once more look to the previous for its future. House of the Dragon will happen 300 years earlier than Game of Thrones, so Jon Snow and Tormund is not going to be swinging in.
Jon Snow and Daenerys’ ancestors will likely be swinging by in a major approach. As House of the Dragons’ title suggests, the Targaryens will likely be its focus. Casting calls have gone out for Aegon (Jon’s unique namesake at beginning), and his older and youthful sisters, Visenya and Rhaenys, respectively, per Knight Edge Media. What’s subsequent? For now, this fan hopes that HBO’s new present can do these items higher.
A Lot Extra Romance
As a (clear-headed) romantic, one of many main issues that I had with Game of Thrones was the dearth of relationships value delivery and lack of successful love tales general. I get that the battles and struggle for the Iron Throne had been intriguing. Nevertheless, what’s a warfare for a throne with out a struggle for love?
Robb Stark and his spouse Talisa’s love story remained one in all Game of Thrones’ finest makes an attempt at a love story, in my view. Sadly, like many lives on the HBO present, theirs was lower quick by violence. Then there was the difficulty of Tyrion, as soon as an avid lover, going nearly fully celibate after the betrayal of the horrible Shae.
Whereas Tyrion could have cherished Daenerys romantically, it’s nonetheless a matter of conjecture. Hopefully, House of the Dragon makes the purpose of cupid’s arrow extra definitive and long-lasting. A core romance that unfolds for a number of seasons would make my coronary heart swell. Followers want one thing to ship! Romance is likely one of the most interesting seas to sail!
Stronger Household Bonds
One of many issues that I cherished concerning the early and ultimate season of Game of Thrones was the power of the Stark siblings’ bond with each other. For me, there was no extra uplifting second within the sequence’ historical past than when Jon Snow and Sansa reunited in Season 6.
Nevertheless, the Starks got here closest to resembling a functioning household unit. One which countered the attention-getting incestuous relationship between Cersei and Jaime Lannister. Since House of the Dragon will likely be specializing in the Targaryens, it might appear that incest may play a big function within the HBO spinoff too.
I might like to see House of the Dragon eschew expectations a bit by having a counterbalance with a household that shares a bond much like the Stark siblings. Their relationship was lovely and an analogous dynamic getting explored on the spinoff would personally be welcome. The complicated bond between siblings may give solution to great drama.
Displaying Younger Households
After I take into consideration Game of Thrones and summing up what it was about, there’s one factor that involves thoughts – household politics. The interior workings of a household’s energy construction acquired explored in an knowledgeable approach within the present’s early seasons. When the forged continued to shrink and no youngsters arrived to replenish the households’ bushes, that modified.
There have been lots of younger characters on Game of Thrones, and nearly none of them had any youngsters in the course of the present’s eight-season run on HBO. By the point the present ended, there was little hope that any of the core households would proceed. The Starks? Just about completed. The Lannisters? Perhaps (emphasis on perhaps). The Targaryens?
Nicely, you in all probability know the reply. In a forged with younger characters, the one little one I can consider being born on Game of Thrones was Little Sam. Will House of the Dragon see the emergence of younger households? I hope so. It will be good to see how a rising household works in addition to established ones.
Stay Grownup
When Game of Thrones got here onto the scene, it made waves for a major purpose. The HBO hit was an grownup present. Because the sequence moved ahead, it began firming down the quantity of violence and nudity. By the point it got here to its controversial finish, Game of Thrones may have aired at 10 p.m. ET on community tv, in my view.
The outcome was two-fold. It arguably helped give the present a wider viewers. The draw back? Game of Thrones misplaced its edge within the course of. Turning down the graphic violence was completely fantastic with me. It was not the rationale I watched. The present shedding its sexuality is the place issues went off observe.
Expectations that House of the Dragon will likely be daring, provocative, and attractive are in all probability there. If HBO’s upcoming spinoff will get off to the identical begin as Game of Thrones, it would in all probability seize among the similar criticisms aimed on the unique. Hopefully, it is not going to collapse to the strain and preserve its attractive facet.
What else can House of the Dragon do higher than Game of Thrones? The HBO sequence would profit from heading down the rabbit gap of prophecies that don’t essentially lead anyplace. How did that complete Prince That Was Promised/Azor Ahai factor end up? I’m nonetheless unclear.
As somebody who misses Game of Thrones, there’s undoubted pleasure to see House of the Dragon. Whereas I used to be a Stark fan who cherished the direwolves over the dragons, will probably be enjoyable to revisit the imaginative world that George R.R. Martin has imagined.
Plus, “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Bells” director, Miguel Sapochnik, will likely be co-showrunning House of the Dragon with Ryan Condal. Sure, I’m excited. Let all of us hope that House of the Dragon will get its lighting is healthier, so viewers can take all of it in!
Game of Thrones’ ultimate season is now out there on digital and DVD. Winter (and spring) premieres are coming to tv whereas followers look ahead to House of the Dragon. It’s presently set to debut in some unspecified time in the future in 2022 on HBO!
