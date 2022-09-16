The houses, fields and palaces to which Carlos III will have to say goodbye after his proclamation as king

Since 2003, his official residence in London has been Clarence House. But it is expected that it will soon move to Buckingham Palace, the London residence of the sovereign and the administrative headquarters of the monarchy.

The king Charles III has at its disposal a series of palaces and estates distributed throughout the United Kingdom, however, you will have to give them up to satisfy the demands of the State. After the death of Isabel II, the new king will have to readjust his daily life because the official and private residences of the queen will become his and those that belonged to him will be transferred to his heir.

Since 2003, his official residence in London has been Clarence House. But it is expected that soon it will move to the Buckingham Palacethe London residence of the sovereign and the administrative seat of the monarchy.

You will also have to say goodbye to your country house Highgrovewhich he acquired in 1980. The residence, in southwestern Englandperfectly embodied its environmental commitment

Highgrovein Gloucestershirein the south-west of England, belongs to the Duchy of Cornwallwhich provides an annuity to the heir to the Crown, now William

With Charles, the Duchy of Cornwall also bought Llwynyermod in Wales in 2006.

Highgrove, in Gloucestershire, south-west England, belongs to the Duchy of Cornwall, which provides an annuity to the heir to the Crown, now William.

As king, Carlos now takes command not only of the Buckingham Palacebut also from windsor castle; the Palacio de Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the official residence of the monarch in Scotland; and the Castillo de Hillsboroughthe official residence in Northern Ireland.

Carlos is believed to be in favor of a “reduced monarchy”, with fewer faces at the helm of royal functions, so it is possible that those of lower rank may be forced to leave their apartments in the various royal residences.

As king, Charles now takes command of not only Buckingham Palace, but also Windsor Castle; the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the monarch’s official residence in Scotland; and Hillsborough Castle, the official residence in Northern Ireland.

The father of Queen Elizabeth, Jorge VIhad to give up his family home at 145 Piccadilly, London, when he became king in 1936.

as a princess, Elizabeth and Prince Philip they lived in Clarence House after their marriage in 1947, but they reluctantly returned to Buckingham Palace when George VI died in 1952.

Charles moved to Clarence House in 2003 after the death of his grandmother, the widow of Jorge VI.

As princess, Elizabeth and Prince Philip lived at Clarence House after their marriage in 1947, but reluctantly returned to Buckingham Palace when George VI died in 1952.

The residence, located 400 meters from Buckingham Palace, was completed by the architect John Nash in 1827 for the future king Guillermo IV.

Looking for a private home, Charles, as Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, chose Gloucestershiresince it offered more or less equal access to both zones, as well as to London. Completed in 1798, the three-story Georgian neoclassical building was completely modeled after Charles.

These open spaces have been a refuge for Carlos and a work in constant evolution, due to the fact that the king himself usually spends his afternoons pruning trees and planting some plants. The wastewater from the house is filtered through a natural system of reedbeds.

More than 30,000 people a year visit its gardens to soak up the organic spirit of the king. These open spaces have been a refuge for Carlos and a work in constant evolution, due to the fact that the king himself usually spends his afternoons pruning trees and planting some plants. The wastewater from the house is filtered through a natural system of reedbeds.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

The swollen hands of King Carlos III: what the specialists say about the striking inflammation

Another controversial gesture of King Carlos III that went viral: he got angry again during the signing of a document

How did Carlos turn his royal estate into a multi-billion dollar estate?