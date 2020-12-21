The Houses of Cable TV’s News Anchors

There was a time when information anchors merely reported on the information. Lately they are the information. With cable TV having fun with a voracious viewership, particularly across the election, more and more hip hosts have seen their salaries ascend skywards with further income avalanching in from e-book offers, talking engagements and extra. These days, it’s commonplace to see cable hosts making more cash than film stars and music cynosures. And, identical to their large display counterparts, nothing is off the desk within the media — their relationship life, vogue fashion and sure, their actual property selections. Whereas some anchors maintain issues low key with a house both in Manhattan or Washington D.C., others have gone for the total courtroom property press with palatial suburban spreads, South Florida getaways and, typically, unique hideaways in flung corners of the world.

Seeing the place somebody lives provides us a window to their personalities, and the coronavirus pandemic has conveniently given viewers entrance row seats contained in the houses of these much-respected and sometimes adored journalists. What’s on their bookshelves? Are these stainless-steel counter-tops within the kitchen? A Jimi Hendrix poster? Often these sneak peaks inside a bunch’s residence consists of one very effectively staged room that these days doubles up as a makeshift TV studio. However, what about the remainder of the home or the remainder of their homes? Is there a shimmering pool in another background and an ocean view in one other? Do they actually reside like globe-trotting rock stars and world-famous actors? Dust takes a have a look at the property portfolios of some of the best-known cable information TV hosts and allows you to be the decide.