The Hugo Sánchez comparison that bothered Karim Benzema

Hugo Sánchez made Karim Benzema uncomfortable by comparing him to Emilio Butragueño (Photos: Getty Images)

Years after having shone on the soccer fields, Hugo Sánchez gave way to his facet as an interviewer through your program Hugo Sanchez Presents. The first guest to his space was Karim BenzemaFrench goal scorer Real Madrid who has been outlined as a candidate for the Ballon d’Or. In the talk, the Pentapichichi tried to flatter the striker with a comparison with Emilio Butraguenobut his comment seemed bother you.

After having made a journey through the first years of the Gato in professional football, Sánchez directed the conversation to his stage with Real Madrid. In his first years as a merengue he shone for the duo that he consolidated with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldoa situation that Macho took the opportunity to remember when in his stage he coincided with Emilio The vulture Butragueno.

“Look, they made me remember my stage, in my time, when Butragueño played the role that you do at Real Madrid and, at that time, I played the role of Cristiano Ronaldo, scoring goals. I was the scorer and Emilio was the talented player, assistant, who developed the offensive plays. Cristiano left and there was a transformation in you, did you feel that responsibility?” Sánchez Márquez declared.

Benzema has established himself as the leader of the Real Madrid dressing room (Photo: Susana Vera/REUTERS)

The Pentapichichi He hadn’t finished his dialogue yet. the expression on the French attacker’s face changed to a noticeable frown. He waited for a few moments to give his interlocutor time and did not take long to vindicate the goalscoring facet that has characterized him in recent times.

“I had the goal in Lyon when I was young, but I arrived at the same time as Cristiano and when you have a boy who scores double or triple the goals that you score, you have to adapt and that’s it. But score goals I know how to score goals. It’s not a new thing in my game. What has changed is that now I have more goals, but the way of playing is always the same”he expressed with a serious tone.

Similarly, refusing to be in the background in the Merengue team’s offense, he emphasized his ability to make timely decisions to cause scoring chances. Even if you must give the ball to a colleague of yours located in a better position or with the ability to solve the play.

Hugo Sánchez had his best scoring stage with Real Madrid (Photo: Getty Images)

In another of his statements, he denied that the departure of the Portuguese star to Juventus in Turin had caused a change in his style of play. On the contrary, he assumed responsibility for the forcefulness, which has led him to consolidate himself as the new leader of the Madrid team.

“Only the goal figures have changed, because I am the same player (…) if you have confidence and you want to go to a high level and you want to fulfill these things that people expect of you, that’s what you should do. It’s just mentalizing that now it’s my turn because I want to and I can do it“he declared.

Karim Benzema has played for Real Madrid since the 2009-2010 season. Since then, he has added appearances in 603 games during which he has scored 323 goals. The figure places him, up to now, as the second best scorer in the history of the team, a place that he shares with the legendary Raul Gonzalez.

While, Hugo Sánchez stayed seven seasons with the meringues after having played for Atlético de Madrid. During this period he played 282 games and scored 208 goals which place him in eighth place in the historical scoring figures for the owners of the Santiago Bernabéu.

