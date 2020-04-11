The Human Centipede Actor Dieter Laser Has Died At 78

Devoted to his craft, Dieter Laser was such a technique actor, Tom Six claimed that he wore an precise lab coat from a Nazi physician throughout the filming of The Human Centipede: First Sequence. Whether or not or not that declare is true, Laser’s legacy of concern and villainy will dwell on in his work. Most notably, it is going to be remembered in a movie that had such a robust popular culture imprint, it didn’t take lengthy for the movie to search out itself referenced by everybody from Beavis and Butthead to South Park. To not point out, the mere point out of the title itself nonetheless makes folks cringe. If you may make it to that kind of profile, in solely a decade of operation, you already know you’ve made it. Dieter Laser helped make all of that attainable, and for that, he shall be missed.