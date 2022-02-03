“The human chain”: the unusual resource of a Colombian team to score a free kick that went viral

The “human chain” of Bogotá FC (@GonzaDeFeliche)

This week, images of what happened over the weekend in Colombian soccer went viral in the duel between Bogota F.C. Y quinido, for the championship of the second division of the South American country. In that clash, the capital team resorted to a resource never seen in professional football to implement the mark in the zone in defensive free kicks.

According to the images released by the Twitter user Gonzalo De Feliche, the footballers of the team dressed in yellow held hands in each stopped action of the opposing team that could end with a center to the area. Aceí, the players formed a perfect line almost from end to end of the area that forced them to maintain order until the opponent’s shot was executed.

Obviously, with the ball in motion, the players let go. But, with that unusual human barrier, they maintained the order that their coach, the Spanish, was looking for. Jonathan Laughing, who took office in December 2021. His main goal is to bring the Bogota F.C. to the highest category. Before landing in Colombia, the coach went through L’Hospitalet, with which he was promoted to Segunda B and won the Cataluá Cup.

The images of Colombian infielders holding hands scoring distance to occupy more spaces have become viral due to its unusual nature. Although, it is worth remembering that until a few years ago it seemed strange to lay a footballer behind the barriers and today this has been implemented by hundreds of teams around the world, to avoid low shots. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to think that perhaps this strategy crosses the borders of Colombia and spreads to the rest of South America and the world, just as the already famous alligator.

Some Twitter users responded to the publication pointing out that in other stopped balls, against and for, other types of adapted strategies have been seen. Although this does not mean that the Bogota F.C. is going to become a powerful team in free kicks, it does expose the work that Smiling dedicates to these actions in training.

The images of the “human chain” of Bogota FC

