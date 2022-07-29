The humble gesture of Dani Alves prior to his debut with Pumas in Liga MX

(Photo: Twitter/ @ESPNmx)

The long-awaited debut Dani Alves con Pumas arrived, during the game of the National University club against Mazatlán of the Matchday 5the Brazilian defender had his first minutes wearing the shirt auriazul y premiered in Liga MX. Since the former Barcelona footballer arrived in Mexico, the fans eagerly awaited Alves’ first game.

So hours before the game started, different followers of the College students they haunted the hotel where the team stayed auriazul to see the new signing of Andrés Lillini’s squad up close and run with the luck of taking a photograph or autograph of the player; It was there where different cameras captured the humble gesture of the player.

As soon as the team left the hotel rally to head to the University Olympic Stadium, different fans and reporters came to witness the passage of Dani Alves; On the outskirts of the hotel, a black truck with dark windows awaited the arrival of the defender to transfer him to the precinct. University City.

In addition, a large number of security elements were waiting for Alves to escort him to the vehicle and accompany him on his first trip. However, Dani refused to get into the private vehicle that was waiting for him. Although he arrived as a great figure in world football, Instead of taking the private van that would take him alone to the Olympic Stadium, he preferred to get on the bus together with the whole team.

The event occurred in the midst of a mobilization of security elements because as soon as the first Pumas players left the hotel, the protocol to protect Dani was activated. Neverthelessthe 39-year-old defender took the time to take pictures with some fans.

Although he left with the entire team, as soon as he realized that the security elements had surrounded him to take him to the truck, he turned off the road and followed the rest of his companions. He walked around the back of the private vehicle and joined the line of the rest of the club who were already boarding the bus.

Consequently, the security personnel followed Dani’s plan and let him take the bus with the entire coaching staff. These images impressed the fans of the team because they considered that it was a humble gesture and camaraderie because he refused to have preferential treatment and joined the usual dynamics of the club.

The player with the most titles in football history professional became the reinforcement of the Pumas from the National University.

Few players of the stature of the Brazilian have Aztec football as their destiny. However, the Pedregal team could make one of the bombs most acclaimed by fans in the country. Although the age of the lateral (39 years) is already a factor to consider in the movement, his impressive track record and tour of the fields of the best clubs in the world support him.

On his shoulders he carries more than four dozen titles at the group level. No other footballer compares to him, not even Lionel Messi o Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alves has been 38 times champion: 5 titles with Sevilla: a Copa del Rey, a Spanish Super Cup, two UEFA Cups and a European Super Cup; 23 with Barcelona: six Leagues, four Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups, three Champions Leagues, three European Super Cups and three Club World Cups; two with Juventus: a League and a Cup; six with PSG: two Leagues, one League Cup, two French Super Cups and one Cup, and finally one with Sao Paulo: the Paulista championship.

