The humble locker room in which Luis Suárez changed that went viral: “Happy to play again on the courts where it all started!”

The locker room in which Luis Suárez changed with Nacional

When in the middle of 2006 Luis Suarez made the leap in quality from National from Uruguay to the Netherlands, he began to get used to the luxurious facilities that they boast on the European continent. Ajax, Liverpool, FC Barcelona y Atletico Madrid they passed in the middle before returning to their homeland to once again defend the colors of the Bag. For the third day of the First Division, the gunslinger became a trend on social networks for the humble wardrobe that he had to step on after his illustrious career.

The calendar marked a visit to Liverpool in Uruguay and the entire squad moved to the neighborhood of Belvedere, located within Montevideo, to dispute a new date of the domestic contest. In a stadium set up for just over eight thousand spectators, The image of Suárez entering the venue was striking for netizens.

The grass path, the exposed bricks, the tin roof and the prop drawers outside so that there is enough space are some of the details that the fans visualized. Another striking addition is that the Nacional players arrived semi changed since the visiting teams do not usually use the showers offered by the field and minutes after the match ended, the campus got on the bus again to go to the Ciudad Deportiva Los Céspedes.

El Pistolero started in Nacional’s victory over Liverpool (Photo: @LuisSuarez9)

Luis gave little importance to the subject in question and sent a message about it after Nacional’s narrow victory with Franco Fagúndez’s header. “We won again, which was important and against a great rival. Happy to play again on the courts where it all started! We continue with the same goal. All together. Always positive”, he wrote on his social networks along with several photos. The goal of gunslinger to gain rhythm for the Qatar 2022 World Cup is still standing and against Liverpool he added 90 more minutes.

The Pocket remains in fourth position with six points and chases River Plate of Uruguay, the only one to win the three opening matches. The next match will be against Montevideo Wanderers in the stadium Grand Central Park with the aim of continuing to cut units with the leader. It is worth remembering that Luis Suárez and company were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana by the Goianian from Brazil.

