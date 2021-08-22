The Hundred 2021: Southern Courageous, Oval Invincibles Win Males’s And Ladies’s Inaugural Competitions | 🏏 LatestLY

Southern Courageous clinched the boys’s identify on the inaugural The Hundred festival whilst Oval Invincibles had been the champions within the girls’s tournament, within the ultimate performed on Saturday, August 21.

Southern Courageous are the inaugural males’s champions!

Oval Invincibles win the ladies’s tournament:

🏆 THEY HAVE DONE IT! 🏆 Oval Invincibles are the first-ever girls’s champions! 🙌#TheHundred %.twitter.com/sxvdM2RKzi — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you the entire newest breaking information, viral developments and knowledge from social media global, together with Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above submit is embeded without delay from the consumer’s social media account and thenewstrace Workforce would possibly not have changed or edited the content material frame. The perspectives and info showing within the social media submit don’t mirror the critiques of thenewstrace, additionally thenewstrace does no longer suppose any accountability or legal responsibility for a similar.)