The Hunger Games Has Been Recapped As A Zoom Assembly, And I Can’t Look Away

Go away a Remark
The Hunger Games franchise has given us probably the most thrilling dystopian tales of the 21st century. So it solely appears pure that its social media crew would faucet into the present dystopian-adjacent feeling many people have gotten from the present pandemic work-from-home expertise. With a bit of little bit of modifying mastery, it’s condensed the whole first movie within the sequence right down to a Zoom name — and, not gonna lie, it’s truly far more attention-grabbing than your common workday assembly.
The Hunger Games Twitter account shared the brief video over the weekend with a cheeky introduction: “Tributes, please bear in mind to unmute yourselves.” Although it’s beneath a minute lengthy, the 74th Annual Hunger Games Zoom Assembly manages to get the fundamentals down. Check out the intelligent clip under:
It’s been awhile since The Hunger Games took the world by storm, however the primary premise continues to be fairly simple to recollect: a post-apocalyptic tyrannical authorities has divided the US into twelve principally impoverished districts. Yearly, every district sends two youngster tributes to the Capitol, Panem, to battle to the demise till just one stays standing. District 12, the place Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) stay, is the poorest, they usually haven’t had a tribute win in years.
In Zoom Assembly kind, it goes a bit of one thing like this: President Snow (Donald Sutherland) kicks the assembly off by welcoming everybody on the decision to the video games. A display screen then exhibits all 24 tributes are current and accounted for — although just for a second.
Some tributes’ cameras aren’t on to start with, however these which might be present glimpses of them preventing for his or her lives all through the video games. Each few seconds, cannon fireplace could be heard, signaling the truth that one other tribute has left the assembly – or, , died. One after the other, within the order they die in The Hunger Games, tributes disappear from view till solely Peeta and Katniss stay and are declared the winners.
Whereas the Zoom Assembly format permits for lots of the greatest moments from The Hunger Games to be communicated, it’s not an ideal abstract of the film. It misses out on a number of key plot factors, like the truth that Katniss is simply preventing within the video games as a result of she volunteered to save lots of her sister. Or that entire half the place Katniss and Peeta are pretending (or are they?) to be in love with a view to attempt to win sympathy from the Panem viewers at residence.
Nonetheless, it’s a humorous method to remind us how captivated all of us had been by The Hunger Games franchise a number of years in the past. That’s not a nasty thought on their half, since we’ll quickly be handled to a different installment of the sequence when Suzanne Collins’ new prequel novel is tailored into a movie.
Add Comment