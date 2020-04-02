The Hunt Director Explains Why He Didn’t Defend The Movie Amid Controversy

At this level, we do not actually know the way properly The Hunt, and different motion pictures prefer it, are doing on digital storefronts. Common launched three movies that had been in theaters as 48-hour leases at a worth of $19.99. It is the primary time one thing like that has been tried and no gross sales numbers have been launched, so it is anyone’s guess if The Hunt is discovering the viewers at dwelling that it might need had in theaters.