The Hunt producer admits he thought the controversial film might never be released

After months of controversy, thriller film The Hunt is lastly coming to cinemas, with director Craig Zobel’s satire on America’s political divide set to debut in UK cinemas on the 11th March, round six months after its meant 2019 launch date.

“I’m very glad that it’s lastly popping out,” producer Jason Blum, whose firm Blumhouse Productions made the film, instructed RadioTimes.com.

“I like the film, I feel it’s gonna be a really culturally explosive film, and I can not anticipate it to come back out and other people to start out speaking about it.”

Starring Betty Gilpin, Ike Barinholtz and Hilary Swank amongst others, the film’s early trailers depicted a gaggle of rich American liberals capturing poorer folks with right-wing values to hunt for sport, in a narrative loosely based mostly on Richard Connell’s 1924 brief story The Best Recreation.

However whereas the filmmakers insisted the film was meant as a satire, many right-wing figures (together with US President Donald Trump) criticised the film for being anti-conservative. This, mixed with the tragic real-life mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio in early August 2019 meant that the film’s advertising marketing campaign and launch was cancelled, a choice which Blum says was undoubtedly the proper one.

“We have been all on the identical web page with that – the timing of the film was not good,” he instructed us. “So we have been all on the identical web page by way of taking the film off the schedule.”

Nevertheless, Blum mentioned that he was stunned by the response from Trump and different conservative figures to the film, which he feels was “misunderstood” as an assault quite than the satire it was meant as.

“I used to be shocked by the political response to the film,” he mentioned. “However I feel that we type of positioned the film barely incorrectly.

“We did a brand new trailer this time [released recently on YouTube], and other people higher perceive that it’s a satire, it pokes enjoyable at either side, it’s not taking a facet. Which I feel was type of misunderstood the first trip.”

Now, Blum and his group are hopeful that audiences can get pleasure from the film eventually – particularly after darkish moments when he genuinely thought the Hunt was misplaced endlessly.

“There have been moments the place I actually wasn’t certain if it might ever see the mild of day,” Blum instructed us. “And I’m very glad that it’s.”

