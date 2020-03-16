The Hunt Totally Flips A Classic Fable On Its Ear, And Damon Lindelof Explains Why

SPOILER WARNING: The following article accommodates main spoilers for The Hunt. You probably have not but seen the movie, proceed at your personal danger!

Towards the tip of the second act in Craig Zobel’s The Hunt, Betty Gilpin’s Crystal begins to inform Wayne Duvall’s Don a bedtime story her mom use to recite when she was youthful: the Jack Rabbit and the Field Turtle. At first it looks as if a story that we’re all heard a thousand occasions earlier than, basically a relabeled model of the Tortoise and the Hare, nevertheless it’s when she will get to the tip that we be taught that her model is a tad completely different. Particularly, it provides that the Jack Rabbit is a little bit of a sore loser, and isn’t above some bloody vengeance.

It’s very a lot a shocking tackle the acquainted, and one which I couldn’t get out of my head after seeing the movie. Thus, I felt compelled to ask about it after I attended the Los Angeles press day for The Hunt earlier this month, and I realized some implausible perception concerning the story from each Betty Gilpin and co-writer/producer Damon Lindelof: