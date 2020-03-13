The Hunt’s Damon Lindelof talks potential sequel to controversial film

The co-writer of controversial horror film The Hunt has addressed whether or not it might get a sequel.

Damon Lindelof, whose earlier work contains HBO’s The Leftovers and Watchmen, penned The Hunt alongside Nick Cuse.

The film, loosely primarily based on Richard Connell’s The Most Harmful Recreation, is a couple of group of elite liberal individuals who hunt conservatives for sport.

Initially scheduled for launch final September, the film was briefly shelved after mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso, in addition to criticism on social media – together with from the President himself.

When requested a couple of potential sequel by Leisure Weekly, Lindelof mentioned: “Oh my God, it hadn’t even occurred to me. We don’t have the hubris to have had these conversations but.”

The destiny of a potential follow-up would depend upon the film’s monetary success (or lack thereof), so releasing in the course of the coronavirus outbreak might show problematic.

Nonetheless, with a manufacturing price range of simply $14 million – which is small by Hollywood requirements – there’s hope it might make a tidy revenue.

The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Undertaking), Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) and Hilary Swank (Logan Fortunate).

The Hunt is in cinemas now.