The husband and wife, who came to deposit 500-1000 old notes in the bank, did not know when the currency was closed.

Erode (Tamil Nadu): Visually impaired spouses selling agarbatti in Erode district of Tamil Nadu were stunned when they learned that the 24,000 rupees they had saved from hard-earned money were in the out of Rs 1,000 and 500 rupee notes, Closed about four years ago.

Somu (58), a resident of remote Pothia Moopanoor village, claimed that he came to know about the demonetisation in November 2016 on Friday when he went to deposit the savings of his and his wife Palaniammal with the bank. He told reporters on Saturday that due to Kovid-19, there was no earning for the last four months, then he took out his savings kept with his illiterate mother.

Somu took this amount to the bank to deposit the money, where the officials told him that these notes had stopped long ago. Somu said that he and his wife had saved this by selling incense sticks and camphor for more than ten years in the nearby areas of Anthiyur and Asapas. He said that every week he used to give some money to his mother living with him, which she used to keep safe with him. He used to get it converted into 500 or 1000 notes at regular intervals.

Somu said that the three of us did not know that these notes of 1,000 and 500 have been discontinued. Somu said that he has sent a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and requested his help. The police have said to investigate this matter. Earlier, a similar case came to light last year from the nearby Tirupur district, where two elderly sisters came to know that their lifetime savings of 46 thousand rupees were out of circulation of 1,000 and 500 notes, which were closed. has been carried out.