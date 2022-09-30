The hypothesis about the attack on Nord Stream and what would be Russia’s next sabotage

Bubbling from the gas leak in the Baltic (via Reuters)

The hypothesis of Russian sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines gains more strength and unleashes concerns in Europe about the possible next steps of Vladimir Putin’s forces in its confrontation with the West.

NATO assured this Thursday that it will respond “united” and with “determination” to deliberate attacks against critical infrastructure of allies, as he believes has been the case with the Nord Stream pipelines. The strongest clue is explosions detected by seismologists of the countries in the area. Under this framework, defense sources shuffle theories about how the leaks detected in the Baltic Sea would have originated.

In the UK, a defense source maintained that the sabotage was a premeditated act what would have been prepared by underwater droneswhich could have placed explosives weeks ago without being detectedaccording to the newspaper The Times.

In coordination with the drones, they may have acted fishing boats and helicopters to carry the necessary equipment to ensure detonation.

The newspaper added, according to naval analysts, it is difficult for Russian submarines to pass through the area without being detected, since most of the leaks are in relatively shallow waters, between 71 and 88 meters.

Another theory is that the bombs were placed in “pigs”, maintenance devices who are pushed down the pipeline from the Russian end to inspect its interior.

It may be at least a week before investigators can examine the damage and try to figure out its cause. The leaks come as European countries accuse Russia of using its huge energy reserves as a weapon to pressure Europe.

In the meantime, experts are already raising the alert about possible new attacks whose intellectual authorship would come from Moscow.

The Times noted that military analysts fear the Kremlin will wreak havoc relatively easily. For example, cutting undersea data cables (keys for internet connectivity) or destroying another pipeline (amid preparations for a harsh winter at high energy prices).

A former US Navy strategist told the English newspaper that cables carrying sensitive financial information across the Atlantic could be a target that, if attacked, would risk a market collapse or massive network service outages to entire regions of Europe.

Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Germany (Reuters)

Although these are scenarios that existed before, the alleged attack against Nord Stream puts the focus on all critical infrastructure. Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia’s foreign minister, described it as the start of a “new phase of hybrid warfare”.

The reactions did not take long. Norway put its oil and gas facilities on alert, increasing its military presence in the surrounding area. Germany fears for its five floating liquefied natural gas import terminals that it is setting up. “We find ourselves in a situation in Europe and in Germany where critical infrastructures, including power supply, are potential targets”, declared Robert Habeck, German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor.

But Europe may not be able to detect these threats in time, especially in the maritime field. “Our infrastructures are not very well protected and it is extremely difficult to secure them over thousands of kilometres.“, said to The Times Professor Damien Ernst, an energy systems researcher at the University of Liège (Belgium). “If the gas supply from Norway to Europe were cut off, we would attend a terrible recession. We couldn’t even heat ourselves or produce electricity.”

“The fears are very serious and well-founded. Europe has no more room for maneuver and we cannot exclude that things will deteriorate very significantly in the coming months,” she added.

Submarine fiber optic cable network

Grace Hopper submarine cable linking the US, UK and Spain (Europa Press/Google)



Submarines can relatively easily evade surveillance in the Baltic and North Sea, where surveillance is spotty. “It’s all part of the Russian style of political warfare. It’s about sowing doubt, creating enough of a fog of uncertainty,” said Bryan Clark, a former US Navy strategic planner who is now a senior fellow at the think tank Hudson Institute de Washington.

Julian Pawlak, a maritime security expert at Hamburg’s Helmut Schmidt Military University, told the Times: “It is not possible to monitor the entire Baltic Sea 24 hours a day, much less under the surface. Can’t put a ship [de caza de submarinos] every ten nautical miles.

Russia denies responsibility for the explosions in the Baltic, as does the United States. The UN Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss the matter.

KEEP READING:

NATO denounced that the gas leaks in the Baltic Sea are “deliberate and irresponsible” sabotage

The US described as absurd that it is accused of being behind the sabotage of the gas pipelines