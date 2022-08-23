The iconic Journey is dropped in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night with a crossover full of references

The metroidvania developed by ArtPlay introduces several novelties that remind us of the details of Journey.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has fascinated all fans of the metroidvania genre for various reasons, which includes a clear influence of the mythical Castlevania: Symphony of the Night and the participation of former veterans of Konami. This combination has made the game developed by ArtPlay enjoy a good commercial performance, although its authors want to continue expanding the experience with the most peculiar additions.

The update is available on all platformsIn this case, we are talking about a new crossover with the iconic Journey, the title signed by the Thatgamecompany studio. Through an update available on all platforms, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night introduces a new location that, with the name of The Tunnelsstands out precisely because of the impressive and somber landscapes that are easily identifiable for Journey fans.

But the collaboration doesn’t just stop at the introduction of this environment, as the team behind Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night also adapts additional elements to its side-scrolling action experience. In this sense, the game now has the boss guardian dragondesigned to look like the awesome guardians from Journey, and the mystic scarfa complement that increases the statistics of the protagonist and gives her extra resistance to Fire and Light.

Since the release of their game in 2019, ArtPlay has been releasing content-laden updates and, not content with it, they have also confirmed the development of a sequel. It seems that the studio will take a while to share new news about this continuation, although we can always continue enjoying a metroidvania that, as we already told you in our analysis of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, is presented as a complete, replayable and challenging experience.

