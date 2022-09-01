The iconic Sam & Max bring their remastered games to PS4: trailer and release date

These versions, developed by some of the original creators, were already available for PC, Switch, and Xbox One.

For many, Sam & Max They represent two of the most mythical characters in the video game world. The combination of a detective-dog with a nose for justice and a rabbit with a taste for chaos was effective enough to give us several hilarious adventures. And, to keep its peculiar legend alive, the original developers have set out to create remastered versions of Sam and Max: Save the World and Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space.

Sam & Max Remastered Games Coming to PS4 on September 29While these hotfixes were released for PC, Nintendo Switch, and (in the case of Beyond Time and Space) Xbox One several months ago, now both characters are preparing to make the jump to PS4. In this way, Skunkape Games announces that the remastered versions of Sam and Max will reach the PlayStation ecosystem next September 29th.

As you can see in the trailer that heads this news, the remastering is accompanied by some graphic improvements and image that do not tarnish at any time the classic humor of this particular couple. And it is that, as announced at the time, these projects have the approval of Steve Purcelloriginal creator of the work of Sam and Max.

As for your experience, the Sam and Max games are characterized by taking us through unlikely scenarios in a bizarre adventure in which there is no lack of jokes, mariachis, a trip to the Fountain of Youth and much more. In this way, the remasters do nothing more than update the general image of both titles while recovering two characters that are very loved by the community.

Más sobre: Sam & Max: Save the World – Remastered, Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space – Remastered, PS4, PlayStation y Skunkape Games.