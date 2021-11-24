“The idea is that we be the best team in America”: the statement of the president of Tigres

File photo of Nicolás López (d) and Andre Gignac de Tigres celebrate a goal at the University Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EFE / Miguel Sierra



Mauricio Culebro, president of the Tigres, said Tuesday that his goal is to lead his team to be the best on the continent in a period of five to 10 years.

“It is an objective that we are clear about; lead Tigres to be the best team not only in Mexico but in America. It is the idea that we have. We propose a strategist to do it in the next five to 10 years“Said the manager at a press conference.

The president of the felines stressed that this objective includes the men’s and women’s teams, both qualified for the final stages of their respective Apertura 2021 competitions.

“The idea of ​​being the best team is not only on the court, but outside, and it not only includes the men’s team, but also the feminine, basic strength, sports intelligence, sports science; everything”, He specified.

In the men’s division, the Tigres qualified for the final phase of the Apertura 2021 in which they will play their first leg against Santos Laguna on Thursday.

Those today led by Miguel Herrera they were the best team of the past decade in which they lifted five league championships under the technical direction of Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti.

In the female category Tigres qualified undefeated to the final phase, in which Cruz Azul will be measured, with 47 units, 15 wins and two draws; In addition, he maintains a streak of 37 games without losing, of which he has won 30 and tied seven.

The felines are the winningest team in the Mexican women’s league that was established in 2017. Of the seven championships played, Tigres, current champions, have won four.

Mauricio Culebro was named president of the Tigres last June in place of Alejandro Rodríguez. The manager mentioned that the fight for the title must be permanent in the teams of the institution.

“That is the trend we want to maintain, at this moment we are in the Liguilla with both teams, the men’s and the women’s, and we are very excited that the good results will continue in this new stage that we have started.”, He concluded.

