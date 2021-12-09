The image of a Barcelona footballer after being eliminated from the Champions League that angered the fans

The photo of Lenglet’s hug to Lewandowski that caused discomfort among Barcelona fans (Photo: AFP)

It finally happened. The Barcelona was eliminated from the Champions League and must play the Europa League after not being able to get through the group stage after losing by a landslide to Bayern Munich. A reality that emotionally struck both the squad and the fans, who will see their team participating in a lesser championship on a continental level in Europe.

After the final whistle in Munich, which decreed the elimination of the painting culé of the contest, users showed their discontent through social networks. Some made reflections on the present that the entity is going through, while others they did not let an image pass that made a lot of noise, especially to the most passionate fans.

It is that at the end of the game, with the 3-0 win consummated and while the Barça fell into the reality that the Europa League will have to face, a photo in which it appears Lenglet hugging and sharing a friendly chat with Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona must play the Europa League (Photo: EFE)

“If it were up to me, tomorrow he will stop being a Barcelona player. This can not be tolerated”wrote a user sharing the image in question. “At least some posturing I say they lost 3-0 and went to the Europa League is not the time to laugh at you,” added another, while a third wrote: “Laugh Lenglet, but in the Barça don’t play again ”.

Other fans also compared the way the Frenchman left the field with that of the young Spanish talent Gavi, who was replaced and left the field in tears feeling that he could not do anything to help the team: “He does feel what it is to be a Barcelona player. Thank you for defending this shield ”.

“Today a new stage begins”, was the phrase of Xavi Hernández that flooded the Spanish media. In statements to Movistar +, the Spanish coach, historical reference of the club for what he did during his time as a footballer, added: “I don’t like the word failure. Whoever tries never fails. We can speak of disappointment or resignation. We are going to work very hard to put Barça where it deserves ”.

Barcelona confirmed in Munich that right now it is part of the second competition on the continent. The first year of the post-Messi era extends its rawness in a team that is also off the hook in the League (seventh, 16 points behind the leader, Real Madrid).

With this “brand new addition”, the Europa League won a prestigious team, which will begin its participation in the playoffs prior to the round of 16 of the competition. Next Monday the corresponding draw will take place.

