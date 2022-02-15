The image of Cristiano Ronaldo that caused controversy on social networks: did he spit on a teammate?

Ronaldo appears to spit on a teammate

The Manchester United could not add three in a new day of the Premier League drawing 1-1 against Southampton. Ralf Rangnick’s team did not go beyond equality in a duel in which Cristiano Ronaldo returned to be protagonist, but not for his contribution within the 90 minutes he participated.

The luso went back to remain with the empty hands when not being able to convert and to arrive at the sixth game in a row without doing it, something that had not happened to him for 13 years. There were several users who, understanding his frustration, triggered criticism with a very striking video.

Did Ronaldo just spit on his own teammate? asked a fan on his account Twitter next to the images in question.

Ronaldo could not convert and added six games without scoring (Reuters)

In the video it was possible to see the action in which, at the end of the meeting, Cristiano Ronaldo passed close to his teammate Anthony Elanga and threw a spit that apparently hit the Swede’s back. “I’m sure the FA has seen Ronaldo spit on Elanga,” another user wrote alongside the images.

Although in the repetitions it seems that the spittle hit Elanga, the episode could be a camera game, since the 19-year-old had no reaction. The English press raised the same question and the debate on the Internet gave a lot of material to cut.

“The angle makes it difficult to determine exactly if Ronaldo spat on his teammate. team or not”, considered the British newspaper SportsBible. “I hope it’s just the camera angle and Ronaldo didn’t spit on Elanga,” said one user, “Look, clearly Ronaldo is further away than Elanga, he didn’t spit on him,” said another.

Manchester United could not add three against Southampton (Reuters)

The truth is Ronaldo is not having his best moment in England since his arrival at Manchester United. The 37-year-old Portuguese last scored the December 30, 2021 against Burnley, and so far in 2022 he has not celebrated again.

You have to go back to end of 2008 and beginning of 2009 to find a similar situation. At that time the Portuguese star was taking his last steps at Old Trafford before being transferred to Real Madrid and from November 22, 2008 to January 17, 2009 he did not score for nine consecutive Premier League games.

“It’s not just about Cristiano Ronaldo. That he should score more goals is obvious. I think we’re creating enough chances and chances in the last two games, but we just didn’t score enough goals. But this is not only a problem with Cristiano, it is also a problem with the other players, especially from the attackers, ”said the United coach after the game.

