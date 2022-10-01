The image of Rodrigo De Paul’s discord with Tini that sparked a great controversy in Atlético Madrid

Behind the scenes of the awards, the singer walked in a glamorous dress and the footballer was present

It’s just a few seconds of video. A joyful walk where all eyes are drawn to the image of Tini Stoessel. In the background, almost imperceptible, Rodrigo DePaul He is part of his entourage with a low profile, without hiding but trying not to take the flashes of the moment. That brief filming during the Latin Billboards in the Watsco Center from Florida (United States) crossed the ocean and put the Argentine soccer player in the sights of the fans of the Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder was involved in Lionel Scaloni’s latest tour of Miami and New Jersey in recent weeks, but on Thursday after the friendly against Jamaica was released to return to Spain. However, the 28-year-old did not return immediately and thus began the focus of conflict. the diaries Brand y Aswho closely follow the life of Madrid clubs, They assured that De Paul asked for some extra days of rest for “personal reasons”.

They even dared to detail that he had a “significant personal problem” that forced him to take a leave of absence of the last two rehearsals of the cast of the Cholo Simeone before visiting Sevilla in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan for the 7th date of the Spanish League. In that meeting, without going any further, there were other surnames of the Argentine team such as Alejandro Papu Gómez (Seville) and Angel Strap (Atlético Madrid) who were also part of that tour.

De Paul, in the background of the image, among Tini’s entourage

The news of his absence had been highlighted in the preview of this match, although without too many conflicts. It was only when this short video was leaked that one of the singer’s assistants shared that the questions about the event began. The questions about the real reasons for her absence from the Atlético de Madrid training sessions multiplied. Even the aforementioned newspaper Brand assured who accompanied his partner “without the club knowing of his presence at the event”.

Until now, neither the entity, nor the coach nor the footballer himself issued any kind of statement about this fact. De Paul showed on his social networks that on Friday the 30th he was already in Madrid restarting physical work, although he was not among the athletes who traveled to Seville for the match because he had already been left out of those previously summoned.

His team finally won 2-0 away with goals from Marcos Llorente and Álvaro Morata. His compatriots Papu y Angelito, were substitutes but jumped onto the field in their respective teams in the complement already when there were 20 minutes remaining. Although it is not an immovable headline, until this seventh presentation De Paul had added minutes in Atlético’s six previous games (4 starters and 2 substitutes), in which he contributed a goal against Celta de Vigo. He also started the club’s two games in the Champions League from the bench, although he always entered.

The aforementioned Madrid newspaper published an explanation in voiceover from the side of the man of the Argentine team: “According to the footballer, The images are from the night they had free while he was concentrated with the Argentine National Team before traveling to New York”. A striking detail since the aforementioned awards took place on Thursday, September 29 and the last game against Jamaica was two days before. However, the footage could well be old in some costume test that was just posted on the day of the gala…

De Paul back in Madrid

KEEP READING:

The kick that makes Scaloni suffer: Dybala collided with Lautaro, came out limping and set off the alarms before the World Cup

Pep Guardiola’s praise of Lisandro Martínez in the run-up to the Manchester classic

The Cuti Romero blooper that cost Tottenham a goal in the classic defeat against Arsenal