The images of the destruction of the Avangard complex, the cradle of great Ukrainian basketball players, which was bombed by Russia

The first image is from the academy a few weeks ago. The other, after the bombing

The Soviet Union was a historical power in basketball. The only one that was able to stand up to the power of the United States, to a historic hotbed of players that achieved another dimension, already as an empire, by developing its professional leagues, especially the NBA. In fact, the USSR snatched two gold medals from him in the sport’s most important tournament, the Olympic Games. First, in Munich 72, in the middle of the Cold War. It was in an agonizing way, with the remembered double by Alexander Belov, after two failed repetitions to dispute the last three seconds. Some spoke of a miracle, others of the robbery of the century, the truth is that the Russians took the gold. A feat that they repeated in Seoul 88, a blow that made the United States stop participating with the best university players and decide to start playing with its NBA stars. Between one and another Olympic Games, the USSR experienced a gigantic, shocking political and social process that ended with its dissolution, generating the independence of 15 republics.

The de Ukraine He arrived on August 24, 1991 and from that moment he began to participate in international tournaments. Until today, she has 28 male majors and 26 female majors, her best result being a gold in a women’s European Championship. Although in terms of players she is not as prolific a youth academy as others in the region, several NBA have come out (nine in total)starting with the famous Alexander Volkovone of the first internationals to break the ice with his arrival in 1989, when he was still representing the USSR. Vitaly Potapenko, a 2m08 power forward, was the next, in 1996 and remained for 11 years, with good contributions in several teams, especially in Boston. Then came the best exponent of him or the one who did the best: Andrei Medvedenko, a 2m08 power forward who played seven seasons, six of them with the Lakers, with Kobe Bryant and Shaq O’Neal, being two-time NBA champion between 2000 and 2001. In his best campaign, coming off the bench, he averaged 8.3 points and 5 rebounds , in 2003/2004. then they arrived Kyrilo Fesenko (2m16 pivot) and Oleksy Pecherov (pivot of 2m13), both in 2007 and almost testimonial presence. Almost the same thing happened with Kravtsov (2m12 pivot) and Bolomboy (2m06 pivot wing). In 2013 it was the turn of Alex (real name is Oleksyv) Len, a 2-0-13 center who was selected No. 5 in the 2014 draft, but then gave much less than expected. Today he is still in the NBA, in Sacramento, with averages of 6.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. The other one that he currently follows is All Mykhailiuk, the only Ukrainian perimeter player to reach the best competition in the world. A 2m01 forward who arrived in 2018 and already plays in his fourth team. Today, in the Raptors, he is averaging 5.2 points and 2 rebounds in 15 minutes.

A totally different reality from the one lived in his country, where basketball -and sports- went into the background. The invasion of Russia has generated a chaos of death and desolation from which no one can be saved. To the loss of human life, the most important, is added the destruction of cities. And of historic, iconic buildings. As happened on Thursday morning with the famous complex Avangard, home to one of the most prestigious basketball academies in the country. The sports hall of Kiev it is located near the television tower, which was attacked by Russian bombs and this affected the stadium and its surrounding fields. It is shocking to see a photo from weeks ago and the new one. Destroyed floors, roofs and windows, with just the hoops still standing –although crooked-. An image, very sad.

The facade of the building, in ruins. Many young people were trained there

The Ukrainian Federation confirmed the news. There, in Avangard, many important players have been trained and, until the Russian invasion, this school kept numerous youngsters of child and youth age who trained and played their matches. It is the largest quarry in the country, from which figures have emerged, some of which are in different parts of the world. Nikita Konstantynovskyi, center of the University of Tulsa, in the NCAA, referred with pain to the destruction of the place he used to frequent, where he was formed, in Kiev. “The Avangard complex where I played basketball for much of my life was destroyed this morning,” wrote on Twitter who came to the US in 2019 to play college basketball.

For now, the country’s team played on February 24, hours after the invasion. It was a match for qualifying for the 2023 World Cup, against Spain, in Córdoba. During the anthem, tears and No War inscriptions could be seen on the bodies of some of the players. “It was a very difficult game for us and for all of Ukraine. It is very difficult to play in this situation, because of what is happening in our house. We have tried to do our best, but we were all thinking of our families. These are very crazy days for us.” Artem Pustovyi, the kingpin who painted the legend (No to War) on his face. From there, the delegation went to Madrid and stayed in a hotel, all paid for by the Spanish Federation, since the accounts of the Ukrainian federation were blocked. From there he moved to Estonia to see how the conflict continues, although for now the selection process continues.

For now, all international competitions have excluded Russian teams and most of the foreign players are leaving the clubs. What’s more, FIBA withdrew Russia’s candidacy to host Eurobasket 2025. Of course, what does not stop for now is the advanced war in Ukraine and the suffering of a people, who watch death pass by and suffer from how their homes and most beloved places are destroyed by the attack.

The fire, still burning in the bodybuilding space

