The Imagineering Story review: “You can’t help but feel inspired by these creative and innovative people”

Disney six-part docuseries The Imagineering Story lifts the curtain on the creative minds behind the theme parks.

The first two episodes accessible forward of Disney+’s launch within the UK have a look at how Walt Disney’s dream turned a actuality; from his monetary gamble on Disneyland, California, to his visionary concept to rework swampland in Florida into one other wonderland for kids and adults alike.

It’s in all probability not too shocking that this isn’t a no-holds-barred exposé on the Home of Mouse, in any case, director Leslie Iwerks is the daughter of Disney exec Don Iwerks and granddaughter of Ub Iwerks, co-creator of Mickey Mouse.

Iwerks’ primary focus is Disney’s legacy as she brings collectively interviews with former and present imagineers, footage of Walt himself and footage from the Disney archive.

That isn’t to say the Oscar nominated documentary maker shies away from among the extra sensitive topics. There’s a quick touch upon the well-known labour dispute, and a fast reference to in depth lay-offs when Disney’s son-in-law took over and tried to take Disney in a brand new route. But they’re simply that: temporary.

The title refers back to the imagineers, described within the voiceover by Angela Bassett as a “merry band of misfits”. Walt Disney labelled them ‘imagineers’, a reputation he felt captured their creativeness and engineering. He dared them to push boundaries of creativity. They took that summary notion and made it a actuality.

Maybe it’s to be anticipated that the documentary sequence focuses on the legacy of Walt Disney, implementing his philosophy whereas swiftly glossing over the union dispute and labour points.

All the things the imagineers must say nonetheless sheds gentle on what sort of man Disney was – even whether it is by way of rose-tinted glasses – as effectively sharing fascinating insights into the rides we’ve in all probability by no means spent an excessive amount of time interested by past the thrills they supply.

Quite than lean on the speaking head format, Iwerks interviews the imagineers within the park, the hustle and bustle behind them bringing their tales to life. She follows others contained in the rides or beneath the park, giving us a glimpse behind the phantasm.

Some diehard Disney followers might feel The Imagineering Story has nothing new to supply when it comes to Disney historical past, but it’s entry to archival footage, honest method to storytelling and depth when revealing the secrets and techniques behind the rides – like a magician revealing the reality behind the trick – provides it a extra rounded feel than different Walt Disney documentaries.

Watching the primary two episodes, I discovered myself devouring each factoid concerning the parks – there isn’t any denying the episodes depart you wanting extra.

If something, the primary gripe with The Imagineering Story is that it’s usually too brief, dashing by way of chunks of park historical past in a mere hour lengthy episode.

The first episode, The Happiest Place on Earth, seems on the creation of Disneyland, the monetary struggles, the affect of WW2 and the disastrous opening day in 1955, by way of to Disney’s loss of life from most cancers. By the second episode, we’re already coping with the autumn out after his loss of life as brother Roy steps in to complete Undertaking X, Walt Disney World.

What Would Walt Do? covers the creation of The Haunted Mansion in Walt’s reminiscence and Roy’s loss of life, while dashing by way of the development of Epcot and Tokyo Disneyland.

We spend time studying about essentially the most well-known rides; Area Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Mattador and The Haunted Mansion.

The individuals behind them show to be fascinating. Harriet Burns talks about It’s A Small World, Bob Gurr, the Autopia automobiles, and self-professed ‘Disney brat’ and present artwork director Kim Irvine offers a surprisingly emotional second when she talks us by way of The Haunted Mansion.

Irvine, the daughter of imagineer Leota Toombs, explains how her mom modelled for the floating head, immortalising her for her grandchildren to see after her loss of life.

There’s a number of myth-busting information too. Bob Gurr, creator of the Mattador Bobsled, takes us behind-the-scenes to disclose the reality about that legendary basketball court docket guests have speculated is hidden within the bowels of the trip.

Whereas the rest of the six-part sequence might go for a calmer tempo as soon as it has allotted of Walt’s looming presence within the first two episodes, it nonetheless swiftly strikes by way of the Disney Cruise line, failed initiatives, and continued innovation.

Sure, The Imagineering Story is somewhat clearly sanitised, but you can’t help but feel inspired by these creative and innovative individuals. Not solely that, but you come away with an enormous quantity of respect for the work they did – usually in areas that they had no experience. Gurr taught himself trigonometry with a purpose to design a rollercoaster, Mary Blair who had very poor eyesight designed the colorful It’s A Small World, and Xavier “X” Atencio went from artist to lyricist, writing traditional quotable strains for rides….and that’s simply three of the numerous examples that The Imagineering Story lovingly shares with us.

One factor is for positive: after watching it, you’ll by no means have a look at the parks in the identical approach once more.

The Imagineering Story is offered from March 24th on Disney+ within the UK