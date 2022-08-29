The IMF approved a credit line for Chile of USD 18.5 billion

FILE PHOTO. View of Santiago, Chile (REUTERS / Rodrigo Garrido)

The board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a flexible credit line of 18,500 million dollars for Chilethe multilateral organization reported on Monday.

Chilean authorities intend to treat the credit facility as “precautionary” and plan to exit the deal when conditions allow.IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

In Mayofficials from the South American country notified the IMF that they would come out of a two-year flexible line of credit agreement they had in place since 2020.

At that time, Chile accepted an agreement to sign a Short Term Liquidity Line (SLL, for its acronym in English) for 3,300 million dollars, which is now without effect.

The flexible line of credit “It is precautionary and temporary. It is awarded to countries that have very solid macroeconomic fundamentals and policy frameworks that account for the resilience of the economy and the ability to respond to external shocks,” said the Chilean Central Bank in a note.

“The subscription of the LCF It is not subject to conditionalities of any kind by the IMF and can be accessed as long as the country meets the demanding qualification criteria.”, he added.

The head of the IMF mission in Chile, Ana Corbachotold reporters on a call that there were no limits or time restrictions for this line, and that the full amount would be available in an economic shock scenario.

Archive photo of IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (REUTERS/Yves Herman)

The measure corresponds to an insurance or second line of protection against large-scale adverse scenarios such as an abrupt deterioration in global financial conditions or the terms of trade, as well as a more complex global activity scenario.

The Chilean economy expanded by 5.4% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, driven mainly by personal, transportation and business services, the Central Bank reported on Thursday.

By contrast, the activities that presented the greatest falls were mining —Chile is the world’s largest producer of copper— and the agricultural and forestry sector.

The variation of the gross domestic product (GDP) is almost lower than what the markets expected, while internal demand increased by 8.7%, pushed by household consumption, the issuer indicated.

“In seasonally adjusted terms, the economic activity did not show any variation compared to the previous quarter,” he added.

The non-mining GDP, meanwhile, presented a growth of 7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, although in seasonally adjusted terms it fell 0.5 percent.

“From a spending perspective.the higher domestic demand was partly offset by a drop in net exports”added the bank.

Regarding foreign trade in goods and services, exports fell 0.3%, mainly due to lower shipments of copper, and imports increased 10.9%, driven by an increase in chemicals, fuels and clothing.

Real gross national disposable income grew by 5.4%, similar to GDP, while Total gross savings amounted to 26.5% of GDP in nominal terms.

After a historic GDP rebound of 11.7% in 2021, the largest expansion in four decades, the Chilean economy is showing signs of cooling down and registers unprecedented inflation in three decadeswhich has led the issuer to quickly withdraw the monetary stimulus it applied with the start of the pandemic.

(With information from Reuters and EFE)

