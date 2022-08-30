The IMF approved an unconditional credit line of 18.5 billion dollars for Chile

A person walks past an IMF logo at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia (REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Monday the approval of a two-year Flexible Credit Line (FCL) for Chile for 18.5 billion dollarsas a preventive measure to provide the country with insurance against adverse scenarios, reported the financial entity.

In May of this year, Chile decided to abandon the LCF – a type of preventive credit designed to respond to exceptional economic situations – that it had contracted with the IMF in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

However, later the country again requested access to this line of creditwhich the Executive Board of the Fund approved this Monday and which equivalent to 800% of Chile’s quota to the IMF.

As explained in a virtual press conference by the head of the Fund’s mission for Chile, Ana Corbachothe request to return to the LCF came from the Central Bank of Chile and of Treasury of that country.

Gabriel Boric (REUTERS/Ailén Díaz/Archivo)

Corbacho highlighted that the Fund perceives the Chilean economy as resilient and “very well managed”, but that it faces a marked increase in global risks and possible external shocks..

Chile meets the requirements to access the LCF by virtue of the “great soundness of its fundamentals and economic policies”, which continue to underpin the country’s resilience and ability to respond to shocks.

The FCL can be used to meet any type of balance of payments needs, which is why the Chilean authorities informed the IMF of their decision to cancel the current Short-Term Liquidity Line (LLCP) of 3,300 million dollars.

The FCL allows beneficiary countries to use the line of credit at any time and in any amount, and is designed to flexibly meet actual and potential balance of payments needs.

Among the possible external risks facing the Chilean economy, the IMF highlighted a sharp slowdown in the world economy, shocks in the prices of raw materials, the repercussions of Russia’s war in Ukraine, or a continued tightening of international financial conditions.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Chile: supporters and opponents of a new Constitution clashed in the middle of a day of mobilizations

Chile is divided before the constitutional referendum and an uncertain panorama opens for the Boric government