What’s the have an effect on of COVID-19 at the subscription monetary system? The 2020 Subscription Have an effect on Document by means of Zuora found that subscription companies find yourself their resilience throughout the pandemic. Normal, the document found that 53.three% of companies have now not noticed a significant have an effect on to their subscriber acquisition expenses.
The impact of COVID-19 on the subscription economy
April 20, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- The impact of COVID-19 on the subscription economy
- Avenue 5 cast – who’s British and who’s American?
- Meghan Markle Gives Glimpse at Making Disney Plus Doc ‘Elephant’ – Variety
- Russell T Davies almost brought back a classic era companion in Doctor Who’s The Stolen Earth
- Kosovan acting PM accuses Trump envoy of meddling
Add Comment