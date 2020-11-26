The impact of farmer protests, Metro trains will not run from Delhi to Delhi tomorrow; Read Advisory

Metro rail services from NCR to Delhi shutdown Keeping this in mind, Delhi Metro has also decided to discontinue its services for Delhi from its NCR on Friday i.e. Delhi Metro has issued advisory under this. Also Read – Who was happy to apologize to Donald Trump, said – ‘I feel honored, congratulations’

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC said that the metro will not run like NCR from Delhi tomorrow. However, the metro will be operated on the Delhi to NCR route. DMRC wrote, "Metro service from Delhi to NCR is available from 2 pm. However, metro services from NCR to Delhi will remain suspended till further notice due to security reasons. " In view of the farmers' march, Delhi Metro trains will not cross the boundaries of the national capital from neighboring cities till 2 pm on Thursday.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that no metro services will be available from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Center during this period. Metro service will not be available between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya metro stations till 2 pm on Thursday. However, regular metro services will be available at the airport and rapid metro lines during the same period.

Explain that the police said that the Delhi Police has deployed sand-loaded trucks to stop the movement of tractors operated by farmers on the Singhu border. This is the first time the city police has deployed trucks filled with sand on the border. The police said that the border has not been sealed but they are checking all the vehicles entering the national capital.