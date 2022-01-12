The impact of technology on casino gaming

Casino gaming has been a popular pastime for centuries, but in recent years has become more accessible than ever before. Not only has technology made a significant impact on our every-day lives, but it has made many changes, having provided even smoother gameplay and added excitement to both land-based and online casinos.

Read on to discover the extent of the impact that technology has had on the entire gaming industry.

Land-based casinos

Not only has technology allowed for easier advertising for many land-based casinos, but it has also enabled reward programmes and made the job of the casino croupier a little easier, with automatic card shufflers ensuring gameplay is even fairer. Some of the most high-end brick-and-mortar casinos embrace futuristic technology to further enhance the consumer experience. From security entranceways to electronic information screens, to ordering at the casino bar, you’ll find some of the latest technological developments inside a land-based casino.

What’s more, technology has made slot games safer, and has also enabled the use of exceptional security cameras that are capable of facial recognition – keeping all payers and casino staff that bit safer. It’s also opened up the market for even more jobs, as casinos look to hire those with expertise in niches such as virtual reality.

Online casino

The very first online casino to offer automated payouts was opened in 1996, and offered only the most popular casino games such as Blackjack and Poker, closely followed by Slots. Since then, online casinos have been enhanced progressively with the introduction of new software, game development, smartphones, greater bandwidth and faster streaming speeds. Random Number Generators (RNGs) are used to generate random sequences of numbers so the outcome of online games are kept fair and unpredictable. Advanced technology has also allowed for safer online payment portals, and help to make sure all the games are regulated and legal, making them even more popular and accessible to anyone who has a laptop, computer, tablet or smartphone – which, lets face it, is the majority of the population.

Live casino

With the development of the online casino came the idea for live casino. At the beginning, technology wasn’t quite advanced enough to withstand the idea, but in 2012, devices started moving onto new and improved software that would create smooth live dealer gameplay, creating an immersive experience.

Live casino games feature a live dealer in a specialist studio, with lights, computers, cameras and microphones all set up to capture gameplay as they host a variety of popular casino games, live, streamed directly to your device. There’s a live-chat feature that enables you to communicate in real-time, as well as micro-chipped cards and wheels so that the data is transferred digitally to your screen without delay.

There’s animations, graphics and games that are unique to a live casino – impossible to play anywhere else! What’s more – technology is always evolving, with better, faster software allowing gaming developers to create an even wider variety of games, and creations like 5G proving that the once-futuristic idea of live casino is nowhere near as far as casino gaming can go.