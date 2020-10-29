The impact of winter started in Delhi, minimum temperature broke 26 years old record

new Delhi: Entry of cold has started in the country, but the effect of cold in the capital Delhi is now clearly visible. The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.5 degrees on Thursday. Let us know that at the beginning of the cold season, the 26-year-old record has been broken. This is the lowest temperature measured in the month of October compared to the last 26 years. This information was given by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Also Read – Air polluters in Delhi-NCR no longer good, fine of 1 crore, will be 5 years in jail

According to the information of the Meteorological Department, the normal minimum temperature in the month of October is 15-16 ° C. The last time the lowest temperature was recorded was in Delhi in 1994. On 31 October 1994, Delhi's minimum temperature was 12.3 ° C, while on 31 October 1937, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 ° C. This is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Delhi in October.

According to meteorologists, the temperature is seen to fall due to the absence of cloud cover in the sky. Due to the absence of a cloud in the sky, the terrestrial radiation (rays reflected from the earth) is going out of the surface of the earth, otherwise they would have come back to the earth after hitting the clouds in plenty. This increased heat and kept the earth warm. According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature of Delhi is likely to drop to 11 degree Celsius by 1 November.