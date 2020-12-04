The impact of Yogi Adityanath’s Maharashtra tour, Akshay Kumar to shoot ‘Ram Sethu’ in Ayodhya, to seek permission from Chief Minister

New Delhi Film actor Akshay Kumar wants to shoot his upcoming film Ram Setu in Ayodhya. For which he has met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has sought permission for shooting the film in Ayodhya. The shooting of this film of Akshay Kumar will start between the year 2021. For which Akshay Kumar has sought permission from CM Yogi. Recently some pictures of actor meeting CM Yogi also went viral on social media. Also Read – Porn Movie Commentary Offer: Akshay’s movie rapper got Rs 7 crore offer in exchange for porn movie commentary

Actually, recently, Akshay Kumar met CM Yogi. In which the two discussed the Hi-Tech Film City being built in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It is now discussed that the actor will be shooting for his upcoming film Ram Sethu in Ayodhya. For which he has sought permission from CM Yogi. According to media reports, the film's director Abhishek Sharma wants to shoot the film at the real location.

Abhishek Sharma wanted to show the real Ayodhya in the film. In such a situation, he decided to shoot the film in Uttar Pradesh. Shooting of Ram Sethu is going to be done in different parts of the state. Which also includes Ayodhya. According to the news, the film will be based on the theme that Ram Sethu is in reality or it is just a fantasy.

Let me tell you, the Yogi Government and the Uddhav Government of Maharashtra are already face to face with regard to the proposed Film City in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath, who was trying to establish Film City in Uttar Pradesh, had also reached Mumbai recently. After which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at him and said that, shifting Film City from Mumbai to elsewhere is not easy.