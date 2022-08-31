The impending electoral crisis in Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

Originally posted on Americas Quaterly

Let’s cut to the chase: I do not believe that President Jair Bolsonaro will voluntarily hand over power to his rival in the October elections, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. If Lula wins, as the polls currently suggest, there will be an institutional crisis in Brazil in the coming months. The only question is what it will look like and who will ultimately prevail.

Bolsonaro has made his intentions very clear over the past year. Influenced by his belief that Donald Trump won the 2020 US election and determined to avoid a similar (or worse) fate, Bolsonaro has pursued a multi-pronged, if often erratic, strategy. Repeatedly has questioned the integrity of Brazil’s electronic voting system and said it will only accept a result it deems “auditable,” an impossible barrier, since Congress voted last year not to change the system. He has portrayed Lula not only as an opponent, but as an illegitimate and “criminal” threat. that “you can only win through fraud“. Meanwhile, in anticipation of a confrontation, the former Army Captain has deepened his ties with Brazil’s armed forces, appointing retired generals to key posts, including as his running mate. With numerous legal cases pending against him and his family, Bolsonaro has said he sees only three possible futures: “Prison, being assassinated, or victory.” He continues to act as if he really believes that to be true.

Yet it is possible that Bolsonaro will win these elections. Polls have shown a significant narrowing of the race since March, although Lula retains a comfortable lead of seven to 15 percentage points in the majority. Brazil’s economy is improving, with unemployment falling below 9%, its lowest level since 2015, while inflation has also apparently peaked. Bolsonaro has injected billions of dollars into the economy to increase his chances, including a 50% increase in the payment of Brazil’s main social welfare program.. His social media machine remains formidable and unscrupulous. Evangelical Christians, so key to his 2018 victory, seem once again to be on his side.

But time is running out and the most likely scenario remains a Lula victory. Some of Bolsonaro’s allies have told me (and others) that the President would be willing to transfer power to anyone else, but not to the leftist who ruled Brazil from 2003 to 2010, then spent time in prison until the courts overturned corruption charges against him. “We all want democracy, but returning power to a criminal like Lula would be the end of democracy in Brazil,” a source said. I do not agree, but that is how many see what is at stake bolsonaristas. And they are preparing to act accordingly.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (REUTERS / Carla Carniel)

One strategy would be for Bolsonaro to follow in Trump’s footsteps and try to reverse the election result in court. But Brazil’s Electoral Tribunal has repeatedly ruled against Bolsonaro, and the centralized (and efficient) nature of vote counting makes the challenges far more difficult than in the fragmented US system. That leaves the option allege fraud in the court of public opinion and expect the “people” and/or the Armed Forces to support their claim to remain in power. But it’s one thing to contest, say, a two-point loss, quite another if the margin is five or more, as the polls currently suggest. That is why many believe that Bolsonaro will try to force a “Brazilian January 6” before of the elections, possibly as early as September 7, the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s independence.

On that day, Bolsonaro invited thousands of his supporters to Rio de Janeiro to attend an event on Copacabana beach that will feature extensive military participation, including troops parachuting onto the shore, 29 cannon fire, and a procession of boats. of the Marine. As I write this, there are very divergent views of what will happen and what it will all mean. Some well-placed sources point to the military’s apparent refusal to stage its traditional Independence Day parade at the event as evidence that senior commanders do not want to politicize the proceedings and seek to distance themselves from a doomed president. Others argue that, despite everything, the event will continue to be seen by the Brazilian public as a decisive show of military support for the president, setting the stage for the real showdown later.

I’m pretty sure we won’t see a traditional hit on September 7th. But an emboldened president might, for example, declare in his strongest language yet that he expects the election to be rigged, or require that they be postponed unless your change requests are honored. As for the military, a major political risk consultancy recently published a 38-page PowerPoint assessing the loyalties of individual generals and their support for a possible “questioning of democratic institutions.” His final conclusion was that most key figures would support the Constitution, but the fact that this report has been published tells you exactly where we are in 2022.

The rest of the Brazilian establishment is not watching all this passively. The recent inauguration of the new president of the electoral tribunal, Judge Alexandre de Moraes, represented a huge show of support for Brazil’s democratic institutions, with former presidents, governors and members of Congress applauding Moraes as Bolsonaro sat there petulantly. Several influential members of the business community were among the million Brazilians who signed a manifesto declaring that “In today’s Brazil, there is no longer room for authoritarian setbacks”. In Brasilia, many treat them as signs that the president has already lost. “Bolsonaro can do or say whatever he wants,” a former minister told me this week. “But no one will go with him. He’s done.”

Maybe. But Bolsonaro retains the fervent devotion of millions of people who believe that they, too, act to save democracy. Many of them, uniformed or not, have weapons. As we think about what is to come, I am personally torn between two opposing viewpoints. One is that Bolsonaro could go where not even Trump dared, and simply refuse to leave the presidential palace, declare the vote illegitimate, surround himself with armed allies, and essentially say, “I’m still the president, and if you don’t like it, come here.” look for me”. But the other view is that, in the last four years, whether it’s the economy, the handling of the pandemic, or anything else, the defining characteristic of the Bolsonaro presidency has been disorganization. He may simply lack the popularity and logistical skills to pull off a takeover under these circumstances. And that is why, sitting here today, I believe that the Brazilian institutions will probably prevail in the end. But it could still be an incredibly messy, possibly violent and protracted crisis of democracy in a Latin America and a world that has already had too many of them.

Keep reading:

Lula da Silva called for the holding of free elections and political alternation in Venezuela: “There is no irreplaceable president”

Who are the 12 candidates for president of Brazil and how much money do they declare in assets?

The Brazilian Prosecutor’s Office filed an appeal against Bolsonaro for questioning the electoral system