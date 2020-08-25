The web rules everything in 2020. Make sure you business website stays maintained. Read here about the importance of keeping your website updated in 2020.

At least 67 percent of American customers believe that it’s vital for brands to often adjust their content based on the changing market context. The approach enhances real-time personalization of customer experience and increases loyalty. Your website is the best gateway to better customer experience.

For the more than 4 billion current internet users, your website is the only realistic chance of ever knowing about your products and services. There’s no better reason why you must always keep your business websites updated at all times than knowing it’s your gateway to billions of leads.

Having a business website isn’t enough though. You must always keep the content current and responsive to the changing visitor needs and behaviors.

It’s common for business owners to question the need for real-time updates on their websites. Are you wondering what benefits you can accrue from an updated website? Read on to learn more.

To Keep It Mobile Friendly and Responsive

Nearly 75 percent of all global internet users will use smartphones only to access the World Wide Web by 2025. This is a staggering figure considering the steady growth of mobile phone usage. The projection is among the reasons why Google has been keen to advocate for a switch towards a mobile-friendly update to all the websites.

If your business website isn’t in a constant upgrade mode intended to remain relevant to the growing smartphone society, then it will be obsolete soon. You need to keep your site mobile friendly in response to the changing dynamics in mobile phone usage. This includes checking the website to ensure that visitors coming to your site can access content, images, and videos with ease when using their mobile phones.

If you aren’t updating your website often, then you could be chasing mobile users away. Keeping your website responsive to mobile users will help build a customer experience based on receptiveness to the shifts in smartphone usage.

To Avoid the Wrong Use of Stock Photos

Images have become an essential part of any content creation strategy for any website. Ensuring that the pictures on your website remain eye candy yet relevant is crucial. The worst mistake most businesses make is to rely on stock images many years after the initial launch of their websites.

If you haven’t updated your website in a while, then most of your pictures and images could be random downloads from the internet. Do these pictures resonate with your vision? If the stock photos you used a few years ago when launching the website no longer reflect your business image, then it could be time to update your content.

Most customers like to see images that resonate with the products and services you offer. It might help to consider updating original photos from time to time even if it might cost you. This aids in bringing out a more accurate image of your business.

Website Updates Helps With Effective Use of Calls to Action

Your call-to-action is one of the essential sections on your website. This part guides your clients through the buying journey. Your conversion rates depend on how well you draft the call-to-action.

The major problem with most outdated websites is the lethargy when it comes to keeping the CTA relevant. Is your CTA persuasive enough? Most websites rely on the same CTA for years without considering the need to appeal to the customers.

Does your call-to-action direct your clients where you need them to be? If the call to action leads to a helpline, is it active? CTA requires constant updates to ensure that your website remains responsive enough to your customers.

Improve Load Speeds

The average load time for most business websites is around 4.5 seconds. Yet most customers will leave a non-responsive page 3 seconds after the first click. Do the math.

You could be missing potential conversions if your potential visitor gets frustrated due to slow load times. Updating your website on a regular basis helps to eliminate old, slow-loading themes.

You can also delete most of the stock images and videos that no longer add value to the site. Read here for more on how to keep your site speed top-notch.

Staying Abreast of Changing Technology

Nothing changes faster in today’s world that technology. Your website relies on technology to remain functional and responsive to customer needs. As such, you need to update your website as often to ensure that it’s up to date with all the evolving designs, themes, and security features.

One way to keep abreast of the changes in technology is to look out for all the web development trends. Your website might end up being incompatible with the modern tech trends if you fail to ensure constant updates.

Updated Content Is King

Content is not the only thing that matters on a website. Instead, content that’s up to date should be your focus. Google relies on the quality of content to rank sites.

If your website isn’t content-rich as per Google standards, then you might as well pull it down. Your probability of ranking among Google’s top search results depends on the quality of the content. If your website doesn’t undergo constant updates to provide new yet helpful information, then you won’t enjoy the benefits of visibility.

Rebranding

Your website mirrors the changes in your product and service offerings. It’s okay to consider a change in your brand approach over time. However, most businesses focus on making changes to the brand yet take forever to update the same on their websites.

Regardless of how minimal the changes might be, it’s vital to ensure that the modifications appear on the website. You’ll be shocked at the number of visitors who notice such changes on your site before seeing the actual amendments on your products. Updates help to ensure that your website is in-sync with your rebranding strategies.

Your Website Requires Updates to Remain Current

Nothing stale is appealing. Your website isn’t an exception. If you want to rank on Google yet still meet your client’s expectations, it might be time to consider regular updates.

Updating your website helps you remain abreast of the change in technology while keeping the website load speeds in check. You can also achieve improved conversion rates with your call-to-action if you ensure regular updates.

