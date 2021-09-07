“The important thing is to win”: this is how Ciro Procuna described Mexico’s performance towards Qatar 2022

Video: Courtesy ESPN

The Playoffs they are a rocky road by nature. Every four years, the challenge appears on the horizon of the Mexican team. The six points out of six possible; however, they can provide a certain amount of reassurance. So lets see Ciro Procuna, who highlighted the results obtained by Mexico up to now. “The most important thing in this and in all the qualifiers is to keep winning. That is the priority ”, mentioned the journalist for ESPN.

“Mexico may have left some doubts, but it has six points. The second half against Costa Rica left a lot to be desired, but they got three visitor points ”.

Procuna also spoke of the points that the team of Gerardo Tata Martino he has to improve, mainly in the offensive section. “There are things to correct. The forcefulness is in view of all. If Funes Mori does not take advantage of what he has, he will eventually lose ownership ”.

Ciro Procuna made it clear that in this type of game it is of vital importance to get the points. (Photo: EFE / Facebook @ Ciro Procuna)

Also that sense, he recalled the special demand that the forward of Striped. The analyst emphasized that the two failures against Jamaica and Costa Rica they could overshadow the attacker’s performance in other facets of the game.

“Funes Mori contributes a lot, he did it against Jamaica, activating his teammates, deepening, putting passes to goal. But if you don’t capitalize on it with goals, Henry Martin you can eat the toast. And when I come back Raul Jimenez has all the credentials to be a holder. Those who are better have to play ”, he reflected.

The journalist also emphasized that the visit to the Panamanian Selection it will be more complex than that of San José. “It will be a more complicated game. Panamanians come from beating Jamaica (0-3) in Kingston ”. But he also recalled that, in case of going ahead, the elimination date will be unbeatable.

Funes Mori will have better his forcefulness if he does not want to lose the title with Henry Martín. (Photo: Mayela López / Reuters)

“If Mexico brings the three points from that game, it will have been a round day, even though there are things to correct in the national operation,” he concluded.

The start of the Mexican team does not end up convincing anyone. Fans and the press have expressed their dissatisfaction with the level of play shown by Gerardo Martino’s pupils. However, in statistical terms, it is the best start for him Tri from Germany 2006. That World Cup process was marked with the famous phrase of Ricardo La Volpe: “We are going to qualify by walking.”

The agonizing victory against Jamaica gave Mexico the chance to score its first three points. Despite the opportunities they had to settle the game calmly, the team suffered more and the solution had to emerge from the substitute bench: Henry Martín rescued the three points and it avoided the dripping of points that has affected Mexico so much on other occasions.

Mexico has taken six points out of six possible, although the performance does not end up being convincing. (Photo: Jeffrey Arguedas / EFE)



The game against Costa Rica in San José always figures as one of the most complicated, but this time Mexico got around that customs with hardly any complications. The 1-0 victory helped the team to take the undisputed leadership of the Octagonal. If you want to ratify it, you will have to get out of Panama City. The channel team marches, so far, in the second position of the table and obtained a resounding victory over Jamaica on the road to add four units.

During the last epoch, the clashes between Mexico and Panama have been fraught with tension. The arbitration controversy in the Gold Cup 2015 sparked a rivalry that had a good time brewing. The Central Americans have dealt two blows to the Tricolor in Gold Cup (two wins in the 2013 edition)But they still can’t boast of a knockout win. In the last cycle, heading to Russia 2018, the set then led by Juan Carlos Osorio tied 0-0 in the Rommel Fernandez and took out one win by the slightest in Mexico City.

KEEP READING:

Costa Rica vs Mexico: the best images of the match that El Tri won

Chinampa Luchas: inside an adapted ring in Xochimilco

Mexico and Panama, the favorites of the octagonal final of Concacaf heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup