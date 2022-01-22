The impossible goal that Guido Carrillo missed for Elche against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey

The Argentine striker wasted an opportunity that could change the fate of the match

Not even the most optimistic supporter of the Elche imagined such an outstanding production of his team before the power of the Real Madrid, in the meeting valid for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The set of Alicante rose to the occasion and put the European giant on the ropes with a remarkable proposal devised by his coach Francis Rodriguez.

During the 90 regulation minutes, the local team hindered all the offensive attempts of the Merengue, which had among its ranks international stars of the stature of Vinicius Junior, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, David Alaba and Luka Jovic. But in addition to taking care of the zero, Elche was also encouraged to threaten the goal defended by the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin.

When the lawsuit was just beginning, the scene that could change the destiny of the teams took place. Was when Guido Carrillo He wasted a clear chance of danger, on the edge of the small area and with the goalkeeper defeated. The ex Students he resolved the situation poorly and blew up the crossbar with a powerful shot, which should have been more accurate and less powerful.

As the zero was maintained throughout the duel, the instance of the Top 16 of the domestic tournament forced the show to be extended for a further half hour in overtime. There, the set of Rodriguez managed to gain an advantage Gonzalo Verdu. As the defender’s conquest occurred at the end of the first complementary period, the feat seemed perceptible.

However, in the end Isco Y Eden Hazard They capitalized on two individual mistakes to reverse history and avoid the paper of the White House. The Spaniard applied all his talent with a beautiful cue that dislodged Axel Werner, in a favorable position after the neglect of Helibelton Palacios which exposed its limitations by requiring a offside non-existent. Instead, the Belgian took advantage of a hasty exit from the former goalkeeper Boca and he put definitive figures to confirm the classification towards the next instance.

So were the goals of the duel of the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey

Yesterday, the Real society gave a new blow to Atletico Madrid from Diego Simeon, by eliminating it from the competition thanks to the victory by 2 a 0. The Basque team’s goals were converted by the Belgian Adnan Januzaj and the norwegian Alexander Sorlotho.

The San Sebastián team became the second Basque team that in less than a week eliminated the tool of an important competition, since last Thursday the Athletic Bilbao I beat him for the Spain Supercup, by defeating him 2 a 1 in Riad, Saudi Arabia.

KEEP READING

FIFA will change the regulations and impose new requirements for the loans of soccer players around the world

Barcelona got fed up with one of the stars of the squad and demanded that he leave the institution

What the Manchester United manager said about Cristiano Ronaldo’s anger over the change