The impossible life of Ukrainians who collaborate with the Russians in the occupied areas

Poster supporting the Ukrainian resistance and partisans acting against the Russian occupation forces on a street in Kyiv. (AFP)

Vladimir Saldo never hid his sympathies for his namesake Putin and neighboring Russia. Now I would like to do it, but it’s too late. Balance is the governor of the Kherson oblast or district, in southern Ukraine, who was last week at the great ceremony held in the Kremlin to proclaim the annexation of that territory to the destinies of Moscow. A few hours later, the reality of what is happening in his district had changed drastically and Saldo ended up being the leader of an occupation under fire from the Ukrainian counteroffensive that is already at the gates of the city. “It’s a tense moment, let’s put it that way,” Saldo said yesterday on Russian television, showing his unconcealed nervousness.

Bullets bite very close to this 66-year-old engineer who had already been the governor of the oblast between 2002 and 2012 in what an investigative commission of the Ukrainian national congress described as a “time of total embezzlement and corruption that entangled all spheres of city life, sometimes with grandiose scandals.” Saldo knows that if Russian troops have to flee Kherson, as analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe might soon happen, they will come to “collect the bills” for those embezzlements and their current collaborationism. And for that, the cells of the local partisans are already there very close, in the shadows, waiting for him. “He is most responsible for the suffering we suffered in these months of occupation,” one of the local guerrillas told a Kyiv Independent reporter in a message.

The partisans are working very actively in coordination with the Ukrainian army to clear the path of advance and reconquest. Two units are responsible for overseeing operations behind enemy lines: the military intelligence service, known as HUR, and the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces. An interagency task force oversees the operations of both the intelligence agency and the resistance’s Special Operations Forces, known as Resistance Movement, or Rukh Oporu in Ukrainian.

Vladimir Saldo, the governor of the Russian occupation in Kherson shakes hands with Vladimir Putin at the ceremony for the annexation of the Ukrainian territories held in the Kremlin. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS.

Bases on Ukrainian soil where partisans train are constantly being moved to avoid discovery, a senior Kyiv military official told the New York Times. As in any guerrilla group, each cell has a different role: scout a target, gather information about movements, and carry out an attack. The individual cells are kept separate and unknown to each other, to prevent a detained partisan from revealing his identity during interrogation. Something that in the villages and small towns of Ukraine is difficult. They all know each other. It is perfectly known what role each one fulfilled in this occupation.

According to an official report, this last week there were 18 partisan attacks that allowed the advance of the ground forces. And in the areas that are liberated, they are in charge of “cleaning” the terrain of Russian saboteurs. The Ukrainian security services published last week a list of 390 “collaborators” from the Zaporizhzhia region alone, They said they would be prosecuted for lending themselves to “helping the Russian electoral commissions.” They also posted photos of four other Ukrainians who they say played high-level roles in helping Moscow organize the sham referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Under Ukrainian legislation passed in May, people who actively collaborate with Russia “They will be persecuted to varying degrees depending on their seniority and the nature of their collaboration.” But it is already clear that many face punishment before reaching the courts. Russian state media and occupying officials say these are acts of “terrorism.” For Ukraine, however, the attacks are considered justified in a war in which Russian forces killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers and forced six million Ukrainians to flee their homes.

Ukrainian collaborators making propaganda in favor of the referendum ordered by the Kremlin in the occupied city of Kherson. (Telegram)

Olena Shapurova, a pro-Russian militant appointed by the occupiers as Director of Education for the city of Melitopol, was very actively working on imposing Russian grammar in schools and preparing those establishments to turn them into polling stations of the fake referendums organized by the Kremlin to annex the territories. Last weekend his car blew up when he put it in gear, according to the city’s mayor-in-exile, Ivan Fedorov.

The kyiv government says that the activities of the partisans are designed to “shake confidence in Russia’s perceived control over occupied areas and deter locals from collaborating.” Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymir Zelensky, explained that the “intensification of special sabotage operations” was essential at this stage of the war to frighten the collaborators and clear the way for the troops. Podolyak reported to the Washington Post that these partisan actions made it difficult for Moscow to recruit bureaucrats to work in the occupied areas. “The risks and consequences are extreme, and they understand that very well,” Podolyak said.

It is known that, of the 18 attacks this past week, 12 were bombs placed near the supposed target or under cars. The remaining six attacks on Russian-appointed officials include five shootings and one suspected poisoning. The most prominent partisan attack in recent months is the one against Oleksiy Kovalov, a former deputy from President Zelenesky’s party who took office as deputy head of the occupied Kherson region in July, was shot to death in his home on August 28. It was the second attack against Kovalov. In June, his car was bombed and he survived. Russian state media later published a video of Kovalov from the hospital in which blamed “his neighbors” for what happened.

Ukrainian partisans from Zaporizhzhia practice shooting with an image of Putin dressed as Hitler. (Telegram)

“The objective is to show the occupants that they are not at home, that they should not settle, that they should not sleep comfortably,” said one of the partisans, who spoke to the New York Times in August and identified himself by his nom de guerre, Svarog, after a pagan Slavic god of fire.

Before the war, Svarog said he occasionally participated in weekend training with the so-called “Right Sector” and the “National Corps,” an offshoot of the Azov movement, both aligned with paramilitary units in Ukraine. Dozens of organizations provided military training to civilians across Ukraine during the eight-year war with Russian-backed separatists. “In fact, partisan forces are an official part of the defense ministry since 2014 in order to disrupt the enemy if an area falls under occupation”, explained then Serhii Kuzan, head of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, a Kyiv thinktank specializing in military analysis.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Saldo, the enthusiastic governor who partied so hard with Putin last week, and 390 other Ukrainian collaborators from Kherson are already preparing everything in case they have to flee in a hurry towards the border with Russia, as happened with other officials when the cities they occupied were being liberated. The Ukrainian troops and the partisans are currently acting on the outskirts of Kherson and unless the Moscow generals decide to use a military force there hitherto unheard of in this war, everything indicates that it will be recovered in a matter of days.

