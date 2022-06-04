The impossible point that Nadal won to save the set and drove the commentators crazy at Roland Garros

* The impossible point won by Rafa Nadal to save the set

It will surely remain among one of the best points of the tournament and will be repeated over the years in the summary of the current edition of Roland Garros. Alexander Zverev had against the ropes Rafael Nadal in the first set of semifinals of the traditional clay-court contest, but what happened on a key ball of the match quickly went viral.

The Spaniard, 13 times champion of this Grand Slam, had reached the tie break of the first set after giving up his serve in the first game but recovering the service in the eighth game. The defining partial was elusive: came down 2-6con four balls to win the set under the orbit of the German.

The highlight unfolded with Zverev on serve and a 6-4 tie-break score. The current 3 in the ranking looked for the 35-year-old player’s setback and insisted again on the other side’s return. Rafa arrived with just enough to save that angled ball, Sascha he gained control of the field and went to finish off the set with a powerful backhand to the other side of the court. Nadal ran at full speed, arrived with just enough and he pulled out an impossible winner that perplexed his opponentwho was already at the net to finish the game.

“¡No!”, yelled one of the network’s reporters ESPN as a reflex action. “How?”he insisted. “How nice!”shouted the former Argentine tennis player José Luis Clerc with his characteristic hose before an outstanding play.

But that point would have been of little use without the definition of the master set he made. Yes ok wasted two set points by placing 7-6 and 8-7 on the scoreboardended up taking the first partial with another sample of his talent. Zverev served with an 8-9 in the tie breakquickly went to look for the net before a short return from the Spaniard, but the biggest winner in the history of Roland Garros again put on the table a phenomenal impact to close that set with a 10-8 in the tie break.

* This is how Rafael Nadal won the first set

Located in the 5th position of the ranking, Nadal reached this stage after the victories over the Australian Jordan Thompson (6-2, 6-2 and 6-2), the French Corentin Moutet (6-3, 6-1 and 6-4), the Dutch Botic of the Sand Scallop (6-3, 6-2 and 6-4), the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 and 6-3) and the Serbian Novak Djokovic (6-2, 4-6, 6-2 y 7-6).

Rafa, who came to this game with a 6-3 in favor in the history over Zverevwon 13 of the last 16 editions of Roland Garros and accumulates 110 wins and only 3 losses in this Grand Slam.

Finally, he took the ticket to the 14th final of his career in this tournament when the second set was 6-6 and Zverev fell badly after twisting his ankle and had to leave the match due to that injury, which even forced him to leave in a wheelchair wheel.

KEEP READING:

Rafael Nadal will play the 14th Roland Garros final of his career: Alexander Zverev had to leave the semifinal due to injury

Alexander Zverev’s painful injury that forced him to leave the Roland Garros semifinal and leave the court in a wheelchair

Historic: Argentine Solana Sierra qualified for the junior Roland Garros final

At 18, Coco Gauff beat Martina Trevisan and will play the Roland Garros final

Awkward moment at Roland Garros: tennis player Holger Rune kicked his mother out of the stadium screaming