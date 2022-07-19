The impressive accident of the Argentine Sacha Fenestraz in Japan: he was transferred by helicopter to the hospital

The Argentine suffered a touch from behind and went against one of the walls



Argentine talent in motorsports also has a representative in the Japanese Super Formula: Sacha Fenestraz. The 22-year-old pilot, who was born in France but grew up at a young age in the province of CórdobaIt was news last weekend for a shocking crash in said competition. During the sixth date that took place in the city of Fujia touch from Naoki Yamamoto in the back of his car was enough to make him lose control of the vehicle Kondo Racing.

A strong impact against one of the retaining walls of the circuit caused the rear axle and the front tires are completely detached from the general structure of the single-seater. The broadcast tried not to show the images while details of the driver’s health were known, but Sacha managed to get out of the car under his own power a few seconds after the impressive impact and walked slowly through the remains that remained on the grass of Japan.

The medical service arrived as quickly as possible, treated the pilot and transferred him by helicopter to the nearest medical center to carry out the protocol studies. A few hours later, the Argentine posted a photo on social media of him lying on the stretcher with a thumbs up and sent a message of calm to all his fans. “All good luckily. Thank you very much for your messages, arigato”wrote from the hospital.

The story that brought peace to all the fans of the Franco-Argentine pilot (Photo: @sachafenestraz)

With the result in Fuji, Sacha remains in third position in the contest with 57 units and chases Ryo Hirakawa who accumulates seven more points and the leader Tomoki Nojiri, which takes him 36. With four races to go, the Córdoba-bred will return to the tracks the next day in search of good results that will allow him to dream of a heroic consecration in the final laps. The next presentation of the Japanese Super Formula will be the double round in Motegi on August 20 and 21, while the last two will be on October 29 and 30 in Suzuka. On the other hand, the driver who caused the accident they did not add any penalty.

Sacha lived his childhood in the Cordovan town of Saint Catherine, near Colonia Caroya, where he settled with his family. In the year 2019 she made the decision that changed his life: moved to Tokyo and won the Japanese Formula 3 title. The path to the highest category of motorsports has the Japanese competition as an option and Fenestraz, at 22 years old, is still determined to fight to be one of the best behind the wheel.

The final state of Sacha’s car

