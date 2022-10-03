The impressive AI that you give a photo of your house and decorates it with multiple styles: so you can make the most of it

Today we have discovered an impressive Artificial Intelligence that will be very useful if you want to give your home a new look: you upload a photo of a space in your home and, thanks to this technology, pyou can receive ideas on how to decorate that space of your home and according to the style that you like the most.

The Interior AI tool, developed by the entrepreneur named levelsio a Twittercan you offer interior design ideas with styles like modern, minimalistart deco, bohemian, tropical or zen style, among others. You also have the option of looking for ideas for exteriors, such as a garden, a patio or a pool area; for coworking and office spaces, as well as home spaces.

It works from the mobile or from the desktop through its website. It’s free and you even have the option to get a Pro version that, for the moment, is also free. For it, under the image you upload, you can enter your email to receive information in your inbox. You have a maximum of 9 tests per day although if you become a Pro you can get more out of it.

How to use Indoor AI





First, take a photo of the part of your house that you want to redecorate and upload that photo to the web. The page is in English. You can click on “Drop a file or tap to select or take a photo”, the black box on the left of the main page. You upload the photo and select which room in the house is (the living room, a room, the kitchen…). Then it asks you what style you want.

For example, I have uploaded a photo of a part of the room and then I chose three styles. You have to press, after your choice, on “Render a new idea”. If there are many people using the AI ​​at the same time as you, you will have a queue to wait. The website tells you where you are in that queue.





So you can see the results and the impressiveness of the AI. Here you have my living room in three different styles: zen, minimalist or bohemian:





And here the dining table in the styles moderno, tropical y “cottagecore”: