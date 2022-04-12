The impressive arc-to-arc goal in Italy that may be worth a promotion

Goalkeeper Riccardo Gagno looked for a long ball without thinking that he would end up scoring the go-ahead goal for Modena

One of the fundamental ingredients that football has to be such an exciting sport is that relationship with the stroke of luck that can define a match. The long finish of Riccardo Gagnoarcher of Modena F.C. born in 1997, was living proof of that bond. In the final stretch of the Series Can unexpected and moving moment was experienced in the Italian event.

In the first minute of injury time of the match between Modena and Imolese1-1 seemed immovable on the scoreboard. The hosts needed victory to stay within four points of their pursuer in search of a return to Serie B. The stadium had about ten thousand fans waiting for the promotion party in case the Reggiana football won’t win your commitment.

The equality came near the end through a very doubtful penalty taken advantage of by Livieri. Despair overwhelmed everyone. The Modena goalkeeper, looking at 91 minutes on the clock, he looked for a long ball to give his teammates one more chancewithout thinking about what would happen next. With bib number 26 on his back, he loaded the leg and hit the classic throw.

The celebration of the Modena goalkeeper with the fans (Instagram/modena_fc_official)

The fans stood up from their seats and prayed for a miraculous action that would give them the three points. There were some initial murmurs because it seemed like an easy challenge for Gianmaria RossiImolese goalkeeper.

Unexpectedly, the wind blew in favor of Modena: the rain and the wet grass helped the ball bounce like never before, past Rossi and slowly into the bottom of the goal. Gagno celebrated the goal as if he were a striker and slowly all his teammates ran to their own box to hug the hero of the story. The stadium went crazy and at the final whistle the players ran towards his goalkeeper to let him know that if the next date they achieve promotion, it will probably be thanks to their feat.

End of the matches and everyone to celebrate with Gagno (Instagram/modena_fc_official)

