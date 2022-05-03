The impressive figure that a collector paid for one of the most historic shirts of Lionel Messi in Barcelona

Messi marked the 3-2 for the Barcelona

During his 17 seasons at FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi was the protagonist of different milestones that marked his career as a footballer azulgrana. One of them was the one that produced the April 23, 2017 during a duel against Real Madrid, that day the Argentine star left an image that was immortalized in the retina of soccer lovers.

The Santiago Bernabéu hosted the last Classic of that edition and The flea ended up being the figure of the match with a double that served to achieve an agonizing 3-2 victory in injury time. After scoring that goal, he ran to one of the corners of the field, He took off his shirt and showed it to the entire stadium.

The photo traveled the world and today, after a historic auction, that shirt has a new owner: “It comes to my collection… THAT shirt that Leo held after deciding the Classic with his 500th goal”, wrote the collector Anish in a post on his social media.

Depending on the auction site Goldin.coorganizer of the event, the character in question ended up paying 450 thousand dollars for this historic garment: “I can’t believe it. The most sacred of the holy grails for my collection”, exclaimed its new owner.

It is that said shirt frames several historical details. The first is that Messi used it to dispute one of the Clásicos most important in the world, the second; he scored a double being the last one that allowed him to reach his 500th goal with Barcelona and the third; what left a celebration that still endures over time.

Furthermore, according to information from Mister Chipthat much marked a negative historical record for the You meringues: “Madrid has lost a game of league at the Santiago Bernabéu with a goal in added time for the FIRST TIME in its ENTIRE history”.

The play in question It started at 91 minutes. The scoreboard reflected a 2-2 (with a goal from The flea at 33′) that was of no use to Barcelona to fight for the top of the championship. It was then that Sergio Robert he took the ball and threw it, got rid of Modric and Marcelo and started a counterattack that It was going to be the last action of the game.

After passing half the field, he opened the game to the left with André Gomes and he waited for Jordi Alba to pass behind him. With the ball at the feet of the Spanish side, the old and infallible Alba-Messi connection took place. The Argentine started from the right, placed himself in the crescent of the area and from there He took a spectacular shot to the near post from Keylor Navas.

Then, he took off the shirt in question, went to the left corner and he showed the number 10 number to the entire stadium. On the other side Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo and Luka Modric couldn’t believe what had just happened.

La Pulga starred in a celebration that will be remembered by soccer lovers (Reuters)

The official auction site highlighted the originality of the product after the shirt has been compared to the Resolution Photomatching. After going through an authentication process, it was established that the identification number ‘F7W572947 2016′ that he wore on the label was the same one that presented that shirt at the time that Messi showed it to the spectators at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The bidding had started on April 13 with a price of 100 thousand dollars. In total, 19 offers were made until the last one, which ended with 375 thousand (plus buyer’s premiums) this first of May.

