The impressive goal of Enzo Fernández for Benfica’s victory in the Champions League

The former River midfielder had a fabulous presentation

the former steering wheel River Plate Enzo Fernandez joined the Benfica in the best way. The expectation for the figure with a past in the Millionaire is so great in the Lusitanian entity, which has a termination clause of €120 million. And on the courts he began to show what he can offer the cast led by the German Roger Schmidt.

In its first official presentation, corresponding to the third qualifying round for the group stage of the Champions League, the Argentine improvised an extraordinary work of art to lead his team to victory against Central Jutland of Denmark. It was a blackboard play. Of those that are practiced in the week. The exit of a past corner kick found the virtuous midfielder, who first sealed the 3 a 0 (later it would end 4 to 1) partial to get a good advantage in the face of the rematch that will be played in Scandinavian territory next Tuesday.

To specify the objective in the international competition, the Benfica must face an instance prior to the one that integrates the areas of the 32 teams that will play the Big-eared before the winner of the crossing that will cheer up the Dynamo of Kiev and the Strum Graz of Austria (key to be played between August 16 and 24).

It should be remembered that the Lusitanian entity reported the operation of the incorporation of the former River through a communication addressed to the Portuguese Securities Market Commissionwhere he specified that the agreement between the parties was reached for the acquisition of sports rights and the 75% of economic rights. In other words, although the amount was ten million european currencyit will be possibleadd a variable value of 8 million euros”.

Regarding the termination clause, this amount is important for Núñez’s club, given that in the future, if Benfica decides to transfer Fernández with its execution The band could receive a figure close to €30 million.

The player had already had his debut during the preseason, where he left very good feelings. It was in the friendly match against Nice in France, where the Portuguese team won 3-0, and one of the goals was scored by Nicholas Otamendi.

