The impressive jump of Armand Duplantis with which he broke his own record and made history in the World Championships in Athletics

The athlete made history in the north country



Swedish Armand Duplantis, what won his first world titlen world record pole vaulter, and the Nigerian Tobi Amusan, winner in the 100 meter hurdles, and with the best world record in the semifinalsput the finishing touch to the Athletics World Cup that was held in Eugene (Oregon).

The Scandinavian athlete sealed the new world record with a jump of 6.21 meters who improved his previous best mark, from 6.20, and got the title that was missing in a race that, despite its 22 years, it’s already legendary.

The tokyo olympic gold was left alone against the bar from the 6 metros and achieved his new record on the second attempt. The American Chris Nilsen and the filipino Ernest John Obiena they shared a brand 5,94 and shared the medal ceremony with the Swede, while the Brazilian Thiago Braz, Olympic champion in Rio 2016he stayed at the gates of the medal with 5.87.

Duplantisthe son of an American pole vaulter and a Swedish heptathlete, already boasts the Olympic title, the world championship on indoor track and the Europeans both indoors and outdoors.

The other great protagonist in Eugene it was the nigerian Tobi Amusan, who conquered the world title in the 100 meter hurdles and established the new world record in the semifinals, with a mark of 12.12.

The African, who was not among the favorites to reach the World Cup crown, had even improved her own record in the final, but her winning time (12.06) was achieved with illegal wind of 2.5 meters per second.

The athlete won the gold medal in the United States



Meanwhile, the Jamaican Britany Anderson rose with the silver medal with 12.23with 5 thousandths of an advantage over the Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (12.23), while the American Kendra Harrison lived a bitter day: she lost her world record in the semi-finals and was disqualified in the final.

The previous rounds had claimed illustrious victims such as the defending champion herself, the American Nia Ali, who rolled down the track in his series, or his compatriot Alaysha Johnson, the second fastest of the year with 12.35.

USA closed his first World Cups with great satisfaction thanks to his two relays 4×400 meterswhich allowed their athlete Allyson Felix round up to 20 his harvest of medals in the history of the championships.

The American team ended up in command by medal numbers, with thirteen golds, nine silvers and eleven bronzes, in front of Ethiopia, Jamaica y Kenyacon 10 medals in total.

The women’s relay team made up of Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson y Sydney McLaughlin -gold and world record in the 400m hurdles- won the closing race with a mark of 3:17.79, in front of Jamaica (3:20.74) and from Britain (3:22.64), who had a close fight for second place.

In the men’s long relay, many years ago USA He made his victory a mere formality. This time at home, the quartet formed by Elija Godwin, Michael Norman (gold in the individual event), Bryce Deadmon y Champion Allison won the eleventh title with a time of 2:56.17. Thus, the podium of the previous World Cups was repeated: Jamaica won the silver with 2:58.58 y Belgiumdespite the efforts of his last reliever, Kevin Borlee, again third with 2:58.72.

