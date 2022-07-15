The impressive photos of the Messi family in the celebrations for the anniversary of the French Revolution

Leo and Antonela with the Eiffel Tower in the background (@antonelaroccuzzo)

Like every July 14, this Thursday the Eiffel Tower was the center of the celebrations for a new anniversary of the Storming of the Bastillewhich gave rise to the French Revolution. and the family of Lionel Messi participated in the celebrations, according to what the wife of the Argentine crack announced, Antonela Roccuzzowho uploaded images on his Instagram account, showing how the national day was lived in Paris.

Antonela first posted a photo with Leo and they both look splendid in a place that has an open sector and with the tower in the background. She in a champagne-colored dress and he in a blue suit in tune with the celebration, but with an informal touch, since she wore a light blue shirt. In that publication Roccuzzo added some hearts

As usual in each Anto publication, the photo went viral and in just over an hour had over 470 likes and exceeded 3,300 comments, in which his followers usually greet and praise the couple and their children. It was a moment of relaxation to end the week, since on July 4 Leo returned to his work with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which continues with its preseason.

The Messi family observed the celebrations for a new anniversary of the French Revolution with fireworks and lights on the Eiffel Tower



Then Antonela uploaded a video in which you can see the fireworks that lit up the sky in an amazing setting. The best context to enjoy a celebration in the middle of a summer night. Then she shared another story on that social network, where the entire Messi family appears, Leo with the two youngest children, Meteo and Ciro, and Anto with the eldest, Thiago. Fireworks are also seen in a unique postcard.

It is the first time that the Messi can participate in the celebration of July 14 in France, since at this point last year, they were in Argentina for a few days off after the Argentine team won the Copa América against Brazil in the same Maracana Stadium. Later La Pulga returned to Spain hoping to renew his contract with Barcelona, ​​but the affair was cut short and he emigrated to Paris.

Since the Messi family arrived in France, they have been adapting, including the footballer himself, who went from minor to major at PSG, to the point of forming good partnerships with Kylian Mbappé. His team was crowned in Ligue 1, although the elimination in the Champions League took its toll and ended with the departure of Mauricio Pochettino as coach.

The Messi family fully enjoying the Parisian night and the patriotic celebrations (@antonelaroccuzzo)

The new technical director is Christophe Galtier and he heads the work, while the players get ready for a tour of Japan which will start next July 20th and will run until the 25th. There they will face Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka. Ligue 1 will kick off on Friday, August 5, and a day later PSG will debut as a visitor against Clermont.

Messi has a contract with PSG until June 2023, but Thursday it became known that PSG evaluates offering the Argentine a renewal. The Messi’s response would come after the World Cup, which will take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

The PSG authorities know that beyond sports, Messi is a business and income magnet and that is why they want to retain him. The Parisian club broke a record for income from sponsors thanks to his figure. The image of the star from Rosario allowed the Parisian entity to collect 700 million euros per year in advertising.

